World

    • Russia's former deputy defence minister detained on corruption charges loses an appeal

    Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov, left, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov attend the reception to mark the Day of the Heroes, at the Moscow's Kremlin, Russia, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov, left, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov attend the reception to mark the Day of the Heroes, at the Moscow's Kremlin, Russia, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    Share
    MOSCOW, Russia -

    A former Russian defence official was ordered held in pretrial detention on corruption charges after a court rejected an appeal against his arrest, state media reported Wednesday.

    Former deputy defence minister Gen. Dmitry Bulgakov was detained in Moscow last month pending an investigation and trial, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement. He is part of several recent high-profile military arrests.

    “The court examined the appeal of Bulgakov’s defence and decided to leave the appeal unsatisfied and the decision of the first instance unchanged,” state news agency Tass reported, citing the judge’s decision.

    According to Tass, Bulgakov is charged with large-scale embezzlement. He reportedly oversaw the creation of a system to supply low-quality food rations to Russian troops at inflated prices. If found guilty, Bulgakov faces up to 10 years in prison.

    Bulgakov was deputy defence minister from 2008 to September 2022, when he was dismissed. He was in charge of logistics at the time, and while the ministry had said that he was taking another job, the move was seen as punishment for flaws in supporting operations in Ukraine.

    His ouster came shortly after Kyiv made swift territorial gains during a counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

    Seven top military figures have been arrested on charges of fraud, bribery or abuse of office in recent months, including Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, who was arrested for bribery in April and later dismissed from his position.

    Lower-level officers also have been arrested on fraud charges, including Lt. Col. Konstantin Frolov, a decorated airborne brigade commander, last week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    They all say they've got the Holy Grail. So who's right?

    You enter a special chapel or museum, where the holiest of items resides. Behind a glass case stands the stuff of legend: the Holy Grail. Believers flock to see them and pray over them. But which is the real grail – and does it even exist?

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News