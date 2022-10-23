Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.

In this photo posted by the mayor of Mykolaiv on his Telegram channel, a residential building is seen damaged following night shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on Oct. 23, 2022. A nearby 10-story residential building was also damaged. The windows and doors were blown out by debris and the blast wave, and the balconies were damaged. No victims reported. (Operational Command South via AP)

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.

The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history

American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble. Competing at Skate America, the 17-year-old's historic free skate secured him the gold medal in his senior Grand Prix debut as he became the youngest men's champion in the event's history.

