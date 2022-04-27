Russia releases U.S. Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

A poster photo of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Russian prisoner Trevor Reed stands in Lafayette Park near the White House, on March 30, 2022. (Patrick Semansky / AP) A poster photo of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Russian prisoner Trevor Reed stands in Lafayette Park near the White House, on March 30, 2022. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's behind Russia's natural gas cutoff?

Russia's Gazprom says it is halting natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, escalating tensions between the Kremlin and Europe over energy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and adding new urgency to plans to reduce and then end the continent's dependence on Russia as a supplier of oil and gas.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social