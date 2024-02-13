Russia puts leader of NATO member Estonia on wanted list over removal of WWII monuments

Flights cancelled as winter storm heads for Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Some areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
Estonia's prime minister has been put on a wanted list in Russia because of her efforts to remove Soviet-era World War II monuments in the Baltic nation, officials said Tuesday as tensions between Russia and the West soar amid the war in Ukraine.
Russian media reported Tuesday that Kaja Kallas' name appears on the Interior Ministry's register of people wanted on criminal charges, but it was not clear when she was added to the list that also includes scores of officials and lawmakers from other Baltic nations.
The ministry didn't specify what charges Kallas faces, but other officials said the move was related to her efforts to remove WWII monuments. Estonia and other NATO members -- Latvia and Lithuania -- have sought to remove the monuments widely seen as a legacy of Soviet occupation of the countries. Moscow has denounced those moves as a desecration of memory of Soviet soldiers who fell while fighting the Nazis.
The inclusion of Kallas -- who has fiercely advocated for increased military assistance to Ukraine and stronger sanctions against Russia -- appears to reflect the Kremlin's effort to up the ante in the face of pressure from NATO allies as the war nears the two-year mark.
While it means little in practical terms as Russia-West contacts have been frozen during the conflict, it comes at a time when European members of NATO are growing increasingly worried about how the U.S. election will affect the future of the alliance.
It is the first time the ministry has put a foreign leader on a wanted list. Estonian Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop and Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys are also on the list, which is accessible to the public, along with scores of officials and lawmakers from Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that Kallas and Peterkop were put on the list because of their involvement in the removal of monuments.
Asked about the move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was a response to action by Kallas and others who "have taken hostile action toward historic memory and our country."
Russia has laws criminalizing the "rehabilitation of Nazis" that include clauses punishing the desecration of war memorials, and Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency, has a dedicated department to deal with alleged "falsification of history" and "rehabilitation of Nazism," which has ramped up its action since the start of the war, according to Mediazona, an independent Russian news outlet that analyzed the wanted list on Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that ridding Ukraine of far-right, neo-Nazi groups is one of the central aims of his war there. Putin has offered no proof to back his repeated claims that such groups have a decisive voice in shaping the country's policies.
The move could also mark an attempt by Moscow to counter last year's arrest warrant against Putin that was issued by the International Criminal Court over the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
There was no immediate reaction from Estonian authorities.
The Russian move comes at a time of rising tensions between NATO and Russia -- and also rising concern among European members of the alliance over the outcome of the U.S. election.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has rekindled NATO allies' fears that he could allow Russia to expand its aggression on the continent if he returns to the White House.
"You didn't pay? You're delinquent?"' Trump, the Republican front-runner, recently said he told an unidentified NATO member during his presidency. "`No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay."'
That statement sharply contrasted with U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge "to defend every inch of NATO territory" -- as the alliance commits all members to do in case of attack.
Trump's statement shocked many in Europe, drawing a pledge from the governments of Poland, France and Germany to bolster Europe's security and defense power.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Some areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
The federal government says it is increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
A cruise ship dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak is now docked in Honolulu.
Allegations are emerging of a sexual assault against a Canadian senior who was on vacation with her family in the Bahamas last month.
Canada's defence minister chose his words carefully when asked to respond to Donald Trump's suggestion the U.S. might not protect those NATO allies not spending enough on defence from Russia.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Some areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
The Ontario government says it wants to hear from taxpayers on the future of taxing pollution in the province.
Unhoused people have a fundamental right to live in encampments, and that right is violated when authorities tear them down, Canada's housing advocate says.
Some Canadian post-secondary institutions are looking to pair up students with seniors who have extra living space in response to rising rent prices.
Expectations of an impending ground invasion are mounting in Rafah in the south of Gaza, following a wave of air attacks that provided cover for an Israeli hostage rescue mission.
The world has entered an era of increasing instability as countries around the globe boost military spending in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Hamas attack on Israel and China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that Iran is 'not entirely transparent' regarding its atomic program, particularly after an official who once led Tehran's program announced the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon 'in our hands.'
Armenia said on Tuesday that four of its soldiers were killed by Azerbaijani fire along the two countries' heavily militarized border, the first fatal incident since they began negotiating a deal to end more than 30 years of intermittent war last year.
Tens of thousands of Indian farmers are marching toward the capital to demand guaranteed crop prices, renewing a movement from two years ago that succeeded in getting the government to repeal contentious new agricultural laws.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to extend the delay in his election interference trial, saying he is immune from prosecution on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss.
The federal government says it is increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
A Tory member of Parliament says a future Conservative government would renegotiate Canada's trade deal with Ukraine.
Allowing international students to work more than 20 hours a week could distract from their studies and undermine the objective of temporary foreign worker programs, public servants warned the federal government in 2022.
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added more salad kits to a recall that started last week due to possible Listeria contamination.
A cruise ship dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak is now docked in Honolulu.
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
The casts of “Barbie” and "Oppenheimer gathered Monday for the annual Academy Award nominees luncheon along with other Oscar hopefuls coming together for photos, hugs and congratulations.
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothee Chalamet will be in Montreal to promote the film Dune: Part 2.
Taylor Swift was smothered by her celebrity suite-mates at Allegiant Stadium when her significant other Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs clinched an overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
BlackBerry Ltd. says it's taking action to streamline costs, including cutting jobs, as part of the ongoing process to separate two of its business divisions.
The Body Shop, the British beauty and cosmetics retail chain, said on Tuesday that it has appointed insolvency administrators after years of financial struggles.
Queen Bee Millinery, located in downtown Perth, has been invited to the first ever International Hat Exhibition in Milan, Italy from Feb. 16 to 18 for Milan Fashion Week.
More than 600 people named a cockroach after an ex-lover or a vexing boss last year, prompting the Toronto Zoo to renew the campaign this Valentine’s Day.
Ash Wednesday, the solemn day of fasting and reflection that signals the start of Christianity's most penitent season, will fall on Valentine's Day this year.
Tiger Woods is starting a new year with a new look, announcing Monday evening an extended partnership with TaylorMade Golf to launch a lifestyle brand that will be called Sun Day Red.
With the Toronto Blue Jays home opener just weeks away, the franchise is showcasing what changes fans can expect the next time they catch a game at Rogers Centre – and one may be worth raising a glass for…or really, the opposite.
It was footage that quickly became a meme, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughed off his spat with tight end Travis Kelce during the team’s 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.