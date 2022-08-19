Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules

In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, former Attorney General William Barr speaks during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was an exhibit at the hearing June 9, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP, File) In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, former Attorney General William Barr speaks during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was an exhibit at the hearing June 9, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social