Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
Russia pounded eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. defense secretary promised to "keep moving heaven and earth" to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive even as Moscow warned such support risked widening the war.
Two months into the devastating conflict, Western arms have already helped Ukraine stall Russia's invasion -- but its leaders have said they need more support fast.
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that more help was on the way, as he convened a meeting of officials from around 40 countries at the United States' Ramstein Air Base in Germany to pledge more weapons. Germany announced it cleared the way for delivery of anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.
"This gathering reflects the galvanized world," Austin said in his opening remarks. He added that he wanted officials to leave the meeting "with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine's near-term security requirements because we're going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them."
After a fierce defence by Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia's attempt to take Ukraine's capital early in the war, Moscow now says its focus is the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine that has been beset by separatist conflict since 2014.
The current war has spread devastation around Ukraine, leaving thousands of civilians dead and pushing millions to flee the country. It has raised food prices and energy costs worldwide and upended the post-Cold War security balance in Europe.
In the small city of Toretsk in the Donbas, residents are struggling to survive, collecting rainwater for cleaning and washing up and fervently hoping for an end to the fighting.
"It's bad. Very bad. Hopeless," said Andriy Cheromushkin. "You feel so helpless that you don't know what you should do or shouldn't do. Because if you want to do something, you need some money; and there is no money now."
In its latest assessment of the fighting, the British Defence Ministry described Russian advances and heavy fighting in the Donbas, with one town, Kreminna, reportedly falling after days of street-to-street fighting.
In Mariupol, the besieged city seen as crucial to the fight for the east, authorities said Tuesday that the Russian forces hit the Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes over the past 24 hours. The plant is the last known redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city, and some of the civilians sheltering there were wounded in the strikes, officials said.
"Russia has drastically intensified strikes over the past 24 hours and is using heavy bunker bombs," Petro Andryushchenko, advisor to Mariupol mayor, told The Associated Press by phone. "The number of those wounded will be clear once the rubble is cleared."
He also accused Russian forces of shelling a route it had offered as an escape corridor from the steel mill and its warren of tunnels and bunkers.
Beyond Mariupol, local officials said at least nine people killed and several more wounded by Russian attacks on towns and cities in eastern and southern Ukraine. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces "continue to deliberately fire at civilians and to destroy critical infrastructure."
Ukraine's General Staff also said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city that lies outside the Donbas but has seen significant attacks as Moscow seeks full control of the region. Ukrainian forces struck back in the Kherson region in the south.
With the potentially pivotal battle for the east underway, the U.S. and its NATO allies are scrambling to get artillery and other heavy weaponry to that area in time to make a difference.
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said her government decided on Monday to clear the delivery of Gepard self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, though she didn't give details. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced mounting pressure, including from within his governing coalition, to approve sending heavy weapons such as tanks and other armored vehicles to Ukraine.
Austin, the American defence secretary, noted Tuesday that more than 30 allies and partners have joined the U.S. in sending security assistance to Ukraine and more than US$5 billion worth of equipment has been committed.
Amid the talk of arms shipments, diplomatic efforts to seek an end to the fighting also continued. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday and called again for a ceasefire. The UN chief is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later.
But Lavrov noted the Western promises of weapons to Ukraine and said that "if this continues, then of course the negotiations will hardly have any kind of result, but I repeat once again that we are committed to a negotiated solution."
A day earlier, Lavrov warned weapons from Western countries "will be a legitimate target," and accused NATO of "pouring oil on the fire" with its support for Ukraine, according to a transcript of his televised remarks on the Foreign Ministry's website.
Lavrov also warned against provoking "World War III" and said the threat of a nuclear conflict "should not be underestimated."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO's expansion and the risk that Kyiv could join the alliance as reasons for his invasion.
U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey rejected Lavrov's accusations of NATO aggression as "utter nonsense," and Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the Russian minister's reference to nuclear conflict was not constructive.
"A nuclear war cannot be won and it shouldn't be fought," Kirby told CNN during an interview from Germany, where he was travelling with Austin. "That kind of rhetoric is clearly not called for in the current scenario. What is called for is Mr. Putin ending this war."
Russia's invasion has worried several countries in eastern Europe that fear they could be next. Those concerns grew in Moldova after a Russian commander said that securing southern Ukraine would open the way to the Moldovan separatist region of Trans-Dniester. On Tuesday, police said explosions knocked down two powerful radio antennas at a facility close to the Ukrainian border, the second series of explosions reported in the region in as many days.
Washington has warned previously that Russian forces could launch "false-flag" operations to create a pretext for invading the territory of other nations. Russian officials have rejected such charges.
Elsewhere, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited the Chernobyl nuclear plant to deliver equipment, conduct radiological assessments and restore safeguards monitoring systems after tanks and troops churned up highly contaminated soil there in the early hours of Russia's invasion in February. His visit comes on the anniversary of the disaster at the plant in 1986, the world's worst nuclear accident.
In the largest ground conflict since the Second World War, Britain said it believes 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began -- far above the 1,351 deaths acknowledged by Moscow. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said 25% of the Russian combat units sent to Ukraine "have been rendered not combat effective."
Ukrainian officials have said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed as of mid-April.
The West hopes that boosting arms supplies will help remaining fighters repel Russia's invasion.
As he opened the meeting in Germany, Austin sought to reassure Kyiv: "We know, and you should know, that all of us have your back and that's why we're here today -- to strengthen the arsenal of Ukrainian democracy."
------
Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalist Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, David Keyton in Kyiv, Oleksandr Stashevskyi at Chernobyl, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings on the rise
In December 2021, the number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings reached its highest point since August 2017, government statistics show.
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
Can Elon Musk deliver on his vision for Twitter? Questions remain
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly US$44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat 'spambots' on the service that mimic real users.
Jean Charest would say no to carbon tax, current emissions target
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is promising to repeal the Liberal government's consumer carbon price and eliminate the federal portion of the HST on low-carbon purchases.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Signs of 'absolute devastation and destruction' in Ukraine as Russia's assault continues
While many of the images of Russia's invasion of Ukraine focus on the destruction in Mariupol and the east, there are signs of devastation throughout the country, including around the areas around Kyiv.
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
Second Ebola patient dies in northwestern Congo, WHO says
A second Ebola patient has died in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, days into a fresh outbreak of the deadly disease.
Canada
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings on the rise
In December 2021, the number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings reached its highest point since August 2017, government statistics show.
-
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
-
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning. STARS airlifted the victim to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton and said he is in critical condition.
-
Ontario NDP try to position themselves as government in waiting ahead of election
Ontario's New Democrats are heading into the upcoming election in their strongest position in decades, and are now setting out to accomplish what they couldn't last time -- getting voters to see them as the government in waiting.
-
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Russia moves to expel Swedish diplomats
What's happening in Ukraine on Tuesday: Sweden's foreign minister has decried as 'unjustified and disproportionate' a decision by Russian authorities to expel several Swedish diplomats.
-
Biden issues first pardons to three felons, commutes sentences of 75 others
U.S. President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges that involved trying to sell a copy of an agency file, and to two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities.
-
U.S. justices hear arguments over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico
The Biden administration in the United States is seeking the Supreme Court's go-ahead to end a controversial Trump-era immigration program that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings.
-
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
Russia pounded eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. defense secretary promised to 'keep moving heaven and earth' to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive even as Moscow warned such support risked widening the war.
-
Suicide blast in southern Pakistan kills 3 Chinese, driver
An explosion ripped through a van inside a university campus in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, officials said. A separatist militant group claimed responsibility and said the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber.
-
Palestinians say man killed in Israeli West Bank raid
Israeli forces on Tuesday shot and killed a 20-year-old Palestinian man during a raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry said.
Politics
-
Jean Charest would say no to carbon tax, current emissions target
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is promising to repeal the Liberal government's consumer carbon price and eliminate the federal portion of the HST on low-carbon purchases.
-
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: report
A scathing new report on racism in the Canadian Armed Forces says the military is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other extremists from infiltrating its ranks.
Health
-
U.S. FDA approves remdesivir to treat young children with COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it has expanded approval of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir to treat patients as young as 28 days and weighing about 7 pounds.
-
Second Ebola patient dies in northwestern Congo, WHO says
A second Ebola patient has died in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, days into a fresh outbreak of the deadly disease.
-
Women responded better than men to early Alzheimer's intervention, study found
After age and genetics, being a woman is the single most important risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease, experts say. Now, a new study has found that personalized lifestyle interventions -- such as diet, exercise, stress reduction and sleep hygiene -- were able to reduce Alzheimer's risk factors in both sexes, but they worked even better in women.
Sci-Tech
-
'Voices of April': China's internet erupts in protest against censorship of Shanghai lockdown video
A montage of audio recordings featured in "Voices of April," a video documenting the harsh impact of Shanghai's nearly month-long lockdown, spread across social media platforms in China, but for the Chinese government, the six-minute clip was too much, with censors quickly taking down the film as well as any references to it from China's internet.
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission splashes down successfully after week of delays
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station finally made its way home Monday, making a splash down landing off the coast of Florida and concluding a mission that has lasted a week longer than expected.
-
Scientists model landscapes on Titan, revealing Earth-like environments
Researchers from Stanford University have modeled the surface of one of Saturn's moons, revealing landscapes that bear a striking resemblance to those found on Earth like rivers, lakes, sand dunes and canyons.
Entertainment
-
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach takes her 15th consecutive win
Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach won her 15th consecutive game Monday night.
-
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film set shooting
Law enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence Monday in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie 'Rust.'
-
Johnny Depp finishes testimony in defamation case, says ex-wife left him 'broken'
Actor Johnny Depp concluded his testimony on Monday in the defamation case he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard, saying he was the victim of domestic violence in their relationship and was 'broken' by the time their marriage fell apart.
Business
-
Big Tech leads U.S. stock indexes lower ahead of earnings
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street again, and big technology companies were leading the way lower ahead of a busy week of earnings reports from several of them.
-
COVID lockdowns batter Chinese stock markets and the yuan
Chinese stocks slumped deeper into a bear market Tuesday and the yuan traded near a 17-month low as investors grow increasingly pessimistic about the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on the world's second biggest economy.
-
Key interest rate could soon go up another half percentage point, central bank says
The governor of the Bank of Canada is signalling Canada's key interest rate could go up another half percentage point in June to help wrestle inflation under control.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
-
Have you recently met a long-lost family member? We want to hear from you.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who recently reconnected with long-lost family members after taking a DNA test.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 76ers 103-88 to force Game 6
The Toronto Raptors faced elimination for the second time in three days - and came out victorious once again.
-
Russia stripped of hosting figure skating Grand Prix event
Russia has been stripped of hosting an event on figure skating's Grand Prix circuit next season because of the country's war on Ukraine.
-
U.S. Supreme Court tackles case about praying football coach
The U.S. Supreme Court will tackle a dispute between public school officials and a former high school football coach who wanted to kneel and pray on the field after games.
Autos
-
Leclerc hopes mistake won't cost him as Verstappen closes in
Charles Leclerc is hoping he won't be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title.
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.