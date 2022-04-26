Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war

Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

