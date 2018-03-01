

The Associated Press





MOSCOW -- After announcing Russia has developed new nuclear weapons, President Vladimir Putin has invited the nation to offer names for some of them -- apparently not worried by Britain's red-faced experience doing the same thing.

In 2016, the most popular choice in an online competition to name a British polar survey vessel was Boaty McBoatface. That ship was eventually christened the Sir David Attenborough in honour of the naturalist, but the goofy moniker became the name a remotely operated submarine.

The weapons for which Putin is soliciting names are no laughing matter.

One is a nuclear-powered underwater drone capable of hitting coastal areas with a powerful nuclear explosion. Another is an atomic-powered cruise missile carrying a nuclear warhead. The Defence Ministry opened the online name contest hours after Putin's Thursday speech.