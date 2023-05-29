Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on May 16, 2023. (Andrew Harnik / AP) Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on May 16, 2023. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OBITUARY

OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote has died

Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social