    • Russia is weaponizing food, energy and children in war against Ukraine: Zelenskyy

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is "weaponizing" everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine.

    The world has various agreements that restrict arms themselves, but Zelenskyy told world leaders Tuesday that there are "no real restrictions" on weaponization.

    He spoke at the UN General Assembly's annual top-level meeting.

