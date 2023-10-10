Russia is defeated in its bid to regain a seat on the UN's top human rights body
Russia was defeated in its bid to regain a seat in the United Nations premiere human rights body by a significant majority in Tuesday's election in the General Assembly, which voted last year to suspend Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia competed against Albania and Bulgaria for two seats on the Geneva-based Human Rights Council representing the East European regional group.
In the secret ballot vote, Bulgaria got 160 votes, Albania got 123 votes and Russia just 83 votes.
In Tuesday's election, the only other competitive race was in the Latin America and Caribbean group where Cuba, Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Peru were competing for three seats. Peru was the loser.
The other regional races were not competitive. China, Japan, Kuwait and Indonesia were elected to represent the Asia group. Burundi, Malawi, Ghana and Ivory Coast were elected to hold four African seats. And France and the Netherlands will take two Western seats.
Human Rights Watch said last week that Russia and China are unfit to serve on the Human Rights Council.
"Every day, Russia and China remind us by committing abuses on a massive scale that they should not be members of the UN Human Rights Council," said Louis Charbonneau, UN director of Human Rights Watch.
The rights group said Russian forces in Ukraine continue to commit apparent war crimes, including unlawful attacks and crimes against humanity, torture and summary executions. President Vladimir Putin and his children's rights commissioner are also sought by the International Criminal Court for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children, it said.
The New York-based watchdog said China's rights record should also disqualify it from the Human Rights Council. It pointed to last year's report by the office of the UN human rights commissioner which said China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.
The rights group said Cuba and Burundi have also committed systematic human rights violations, including harassment, arbitrary detention, and torture of dissidents, and don't belong on the council.
The Geneva-based Human Rights Council was created in 2006 to replace a commission discredited because of some members' poor rights records. But the new council soon faced similar criticism, including that rights abusers sought seats to protect themselves and their allies.
The council reviews the human rights records of all countries periodically, appoints independent investigators to examine and report on issues like torture and situations in countries like North Korea and Iran. It also sends fact-finding missions to investigate rights violations, including in Ukraine.
Under the council's rules, its 47 seats are allocated to regional groups to ensure geographical representation. Members are elected yearly by the General Assembly for staggered three-year terms that begin Jan. 1.
In last year's election, Venezuela, South Korea and Afghanistan lost contested races, but countries including Vietnam and Sudan, which have been accused of having abysmal human rights records, won seats.
