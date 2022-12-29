Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine
Russian missiles hit Ukraine Thursday in the biggest wave of strikes in weeks, damaging power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing winter weather.
Russia fired 69 missiles at energy facilities and Ukrainian forces shot down 54, Ukrainian military chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said. Local officials said attacks killed at least two people around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The strikes also wounded at least six people across the country, although the toll of the attacks was growing as officials assessed the day's events.
Russia dispatched explosive drones to selected regions overnight before broadening the barrage with air and sea-based missiles, the Ukrainian air force said. Air-raid sirens rang out across the country, and the military activated air-defense systems in Kyiv, the regional administration said.
Russia has attacked Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October while its ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance. Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of power outages in the capital, asking people to stockpile water and to charge their electronic devices.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the attacks "senseless barbarism."
"There can be no `neutrality' in the face of such mass war crimes. Pretending to be `neutral' equals taking Russia's side," Kuleba tweeted.
After more than 10 months of fighting, Russia and Ukraine are locked in a grinding battle of attrition. The Ukrainian military has reclaimed swaths of Russian-occupied territory in the country's northeast and south, and continues to resist persistent Russia attempts to seize all of the industrial Donbas region in the east.
At the same time, Moscow has targeted Ukrainian power facilities and other key infrastructure in a bid to weaken the country's resolve and force it to negotiate on Russian terms. The time between strikes has increased in recent weeks, though, leading some commentators to theorize Russia is trying to ration its missile supply.
The Ukrainian military has reported success in shooting down incoming Russian missiles and explosive drones in earlier attacks but many cities have gone without heat, internet and electricity for hours or days at a time.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said a number of energy facilities were damaged during what he said was the 10th such large-scale attack on his country.
"Russia is trying to deprive Ukrainians of light before the New Year," Shmyhal wrote in a Telegram post. He said that emergency blackouts may be necessary "in some areas."
About 90% of Lviv was without electricity, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram. Trams and trolley buses were not working, and residents might experience water interruptions, he said.
Meanwhile, a Telegram channel affiliated with the presidential press service of Belarus said a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile landed in Belarusian territory of Belarus early Thursday. It said the missile could have veered off course accidentally and there were no casualties.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said later that the missile was downed by the Belarusian air defense over the western Brest region and fell into a field, according to a statement carried by the state Belta news agency
Belarus served as a staging ground for Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Belarus' foreign ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to express "strong protest," it said, demanding that Ukraine "conduct a thorough investigation" and "hold those responsible to account."
The United States said this month that it would give a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine to boost the country's defense. The U.S. and other allies also pledged to provide energy-related equipment to help Ukraine withstand the attacks on its infrastructure.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia was aiming to "destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse."
Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said Monday that his nation wants a "peace" summit within two months at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator. He said Russia must face a war-crimes tribunal before his country directly talks with Moscow but that other nations should feel free to engage with the Russians.
Commenting on the summit proposal Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed it as "delirious" and "hollow," describing the proposal as a "publicity stunt by Washington that tries to cast the Kyiv regime as a peacemaker."
Russian officials have said that any peace plan can only proceed from Kyiv's recognition of Russia's sovereignty over the regions it illegally annexed from Ukraine in September.
A 10-point peace plan Zelensky'y first presented at a November Group of 20 summit in Bali includes the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
'Anyone would do the same': Family takes in 10 strangers stranded in Ontario blizzard
A man from Blenheim, Ont., and his family hosted 10 strangers overnight after they became trapped in the blizzard that pummeled Ontario last Friday.
Fighting to live: How a father defied terminal cancer diagnosis
Recent developments in diagnostic tools and treatment options have given more time to patients confronted with terminal and advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
Toronto police warn about 'black money scam' after suspect arrested in robbery and fraud investigation
Toronto police are warning the public about a “black money scam” after making an arrest in a robbery and fraud investigation and locating a large sum of counterfeit bills.
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
NHL's Sidney Crosby, astronaut David Saint-Jacques among 99 named to Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced new appointments to the Order of Canada, including hockey star Sidney Crosby, famed Hollywood impressionist Rich Little and esteemed Quebec actor Michel Cote.
Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine
Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing weather.
Canada
-
Investigation continues into alleged murder of OPP officer after two people charged
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the alleged murder of an officer who police say was ambushed while responding to a call.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
-
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
-
Bail hearing set for 8 teenage girls charged in swarming death of homeless Toronto man
Eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man in Toronto are set to appear for a bail hearing in the new year.
-
NHL's Sidney Crosby, astronaut David Saint-Jacques among 99 named to Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced new appointments to the Order of Canada, including hockey star Sidney Crosby, famed Hollywood impressionist Rich Little and esteemed Quebec actor Michel Cote.
World
-
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable, but condition 'serious'
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old's health had deteriorated recently.
-
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
-
Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concern
Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak -- and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.
-
South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones
South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years.
-
Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday named Amazon defender Marina Silva as environment minister for his incoming government, indicating he will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
-
Kosovo reopens Serbia border crossing, roadblocks yet to go
Kosovo reopened the country's main border crossing with Serbia on Thursday after a nearby barricade that led to its closure was removed, while Serbia's president said more than a dozen other Serb roadblocks in northern Kosovo also would be dismantled.
Politics
-
Canada, allies demand Iran submit to binding arbitration for downing of Flight PS752
Canada is among four countries calling on Iran to agree to binding arbitration for shooting down Flight PS752 nearly three years ago.
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
-
Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers
The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.
Health
-
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
-
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
-
Fighting to live: How a father defied terminal cancer diagnosis
Recent developments in diagnostic tools and treatment options have given more time to patients confronted with terminal and advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.
Sci-Tech
-
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
Entertainment
-
Missing persons report filed for rapper who hasn't been seen by family in months
The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months.
-
Funny to freaky: Five Canadian films and TV shows to watch over the holidays
One of the most cherished modern traditions of the December holiday break is the opportunity to gather with those closest to you...and binge-watch television.
-
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too -- oops, scratch that. Here's a look at the top pop culture stories of 2022.
Business
-
Canadian airlines come in at low end of on-time performance: analytics firm
Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada's two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.
-
Sunwing flight delays, cancellations continue to frustrate holiday travellers
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
-
Stocks opening higher on Wall St.; Job market remains strong
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday in a broad rally led by the IT and communications sectors.
Lifestyle
-
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
-
Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
-
Two Lotto 6/49 tickets worth $2.5 million each sold in the GTA
Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw saw two tickets sold in the Greater Toronto Area hit the Classic Draw jackpot worth $2.5 million apiece.
Sports
-
Bedard's seven points against Germany helps Canada get back on track at world juniors
Connor Bedard had a hat trick and four assists as Canada got back on track at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany.
-
Auger-Aliassime voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year
Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, who shone on some of the sport's biggest stages in 2022, is the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. Auger-Aliassime is the third tennis player in history to receive the honour -- awarded annually since 1932 -- after Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017). Decathlete Damian Warner won the award last year.
-
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25K for ref abuse
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays.
Autos
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.