Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defences, which shot down 29 of them, officials said.
One person died and two were wounded by a Russian missile that got through and struck an industrial building in the southern region of Odesa, according to Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the region's military administration.
Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv as the Kremlin's forces targeted the capital for the ninth time this month in a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons.
Debris fell on two Kyiv districts, starting a fire at a garage complex. There was no immediate word about any victims, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Military Administration, said in a Telegram post.
Ukraine also shot down two Russian exploding drones and two reconnaissance drones, according to authorities.
The missiles were launched from Russian sea, air and ground bases, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian commander in chief, wrote on Telegram.
Several waves of missiles were aimed at areas of Ukraine between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 5.30 a.m. Thursday, he said.
Russian forces used strategic bombers from the Caspian region and apparently fired X-101 and X-55-type missiles developed during Soviet times, Kyiv authorities said. Russia then deployed reconnaissance drones over the capital.
In the last major air attack on Kyiv, on Tuesday, Ukrainian air defences bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems shot down all the incoming missiles, officials said.
That attack used hypersonic missiles, which repeatedly have been touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as providing a key strategic advantage. The missiles, which are among the most advanced weapons in Russia's arsenal, are difficult to detect and intercept because of their hypersonic speed and manoeuvrability.
But sophisticated Western air defence systems, including American-made Patriot missiles, have helped spare Kyiv from the kind of destruction witnessed along the main front line in the country's east and south.
While the ground fighting is largely deadlocked along that front line, both sides are targeting each other's territory with long-range weapons.
Meanwhile, Kremlin-installed authorities in occupied Crimea reported the derailment of eight train cars Thursday due to an explosion.
Russian state media reported the train was carrying grain.
Quoting a source within the emergency services, state news agency RIA Novosti said that the incident occurred not far from the city of Simferopol. The Crimean Railway reported that the derailment was caused by "the interference of unauthorized persons" and that there were no casualties.
The Russia-installed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that train services on the affected section of the line were suspended.
Also, two people were wounded in a drone attack in Russia's southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, the regional governor reported Thursday.
In a Telegram post, Roman Starovoit claimed Ukrainian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone on a sports and recreation complex.
Poilievre's 'jail, not bail' idea may not pass constitutional muster, experts say
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said this week that if he became prime minister, his government would pass legislation to deny repeat violent offenders access to bail -- and while the proposal speaks to Canadians' deepening concerns about crime, experts suggest it would likely be unconstitutional.
WestJet says it is activating contingency plan in preparation for work stoppage
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Trudeau arrives in Japan for G7 summit amid geopolitical tensions with China, Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has landed in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 Leaders' Summit, where he's expected to push for increased co-operation on global and economic security to guard against geopolitical instability and the threat of climate change.
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.
Quebec man, 27, fatally shot in Mexico; second tourist death in Oaxaca this week
A Quebec man was fatally shot in Puerto Escondido, a seaside town on Mexico's Pacific coast, the local prosecutor's office said Tuesday.
Brampton and Mississauga to become separate cities, source says
The Ontario government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.