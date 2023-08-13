Russia evacuates 2,000 in Far East flooding

In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, Emergency service workers give assistance in a flooded village in Primorye region, Russia's Far East after heavy downpours flooded villages in the region in the aftermath of Typhoon Khanun. Russian emergency officials say over 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in the country's Far East. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

