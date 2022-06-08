Russia draws closer to capturing Ukraine's Donbas region

Russia draws closer to capturing Ukraine's Donbas region

Russia drew closer to its goal of fully capturing Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories as the Kremlin claimed to have taken control of 97 per cent of one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas region.

