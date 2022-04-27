Russia cuts gas to Poland and Bulgaria, West vows arms for Ukraine
The U.S. defence chief urged Ukraine's allies to “move at the speed of war” to get more and heavier weapons to Kyiv as Russian forces rained fire on eastern and southern Ukraine, and Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.
For the second day, explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester on Tuesday in neighbouring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas. And a Russian missile hit a strategic railroad bridge linking Ukraine’s Odessa port region to neighbouring Romania, a NATO member, Ukrainian authorities said.
Just across the border in Russia, an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region was burning early Wednesday after several explosions were heard, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the messaging app Telegram. Early this month, Russia said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships hit an oil reservoir in the same region, causing a fire.
Russia’s state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom said it cut supplies to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday after they refused to pay for the shipments in rubles. Poland has been a major gateway for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine and confirmed this week that it is sending the country tanks.
Gazprom in a statement warned that if Poland and Bulgaria siphon gas intended for other European customers, the deliveries to Europe will be reduced to that amount.
- What's happening in Ukraine today: Live updates
- Canada seeking new powers on sanctioned assets
- WATCH: Omar Sachedina on the removal of a symbollic statue in Kyiv
European gas prices have spiked by as much as 24% on the news. Benchmark Dutch futures traded at one point around 125 euros per megawatt hour.
Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, tweeted Wednesday morning that his organization “stands firmly with Poland.”
“Gazprom’s move to completely shut off gas supplies to Poland is yet another sign of Russia’s politicisation of existing agreements & will only accelerate European efforts to move away from Russian energy supplies,” he wrote.
Poland said it was well-prepared after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. Poland also has ample natural gas in storage, and it will soon benefit from two pipelines coming online, analyst Emily McClain of Rystad Energy said.
Bulgaria gets over 90% of its gas from Russia, and officials said they were working to find other sources, such as from Azerbaijan.
Both countries had refused Russia’s demands that they pay in rubles, as have almost all of Russia's gas customers in Europe.
Two months into the fighting, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but the country's leaders have said they need more support fast.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said more help was on the way at a meeting Tuesday with officials from about 40 countries at the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany. “We’ve got to move at the speed of war,” Austin said.
He said he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”
After unexpectedly fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia's attempt to take Ukraine's capital, Moscow now says its focus is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial area in eastern Ukraine.
In the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, people fleeing the shelling lined up Tuesday to board a train headed to the far west of the country. One person was lifted onto the train in a wheelchair, another on a stretcher.
The passengers took with them cats, dogs, a few bags and boxes, and the memory of those who did not flee in time.
“We were in the basement, but my daughter didn’t make it and was hit with shrapnel on the doorstep” during shelling on Monday, said Mykola Kharchenko, 74. “We had to bury her in the garden near the pear tree.”
He said his village, Vremivka, was under heavy fire for four days and all but destroyed. With tears in his eyes, Kharchenko said he somehow held himself together at home, but once he reached the train station he fell apart. In a flash of anger, he lashed out at Russia.
“Is this liberation? From whom am I, a Russian speaker, from whom am I being liberated? From whom? From my daughter? From everything I have built during my whole life?”
In the gutted southern port city of Mariupol, authorities said Russian forces hit the Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes over 24 hours. The plant is the last known stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in the city. About 1,000 civilians were said to be taking shelter there with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, said Russia was using heavy bunker bombs. He also accused Russian forces of shelling a route they had offered as an escape corridor from the steel mill.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region of the Donbas, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces “continue to deliberately fire at civilians and to destroy critical infrastructure.”
Ukraine also said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which lies in the northeast, outside the Donbas. But it is seen as key to Russia's apparent bid to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas from the north, east and south.
Ukrainian forces struck back in the Kherson region in the south.
The attack Tuesday on the bridge near Odessa — along with a series of strikes on key railroad stations a day earlier — appeared to signal a major shift in Russia’s approach. Until now, Moscow has spared strategic bridges, perhaps in hopes of keeping them for its own use in seizing Ukraine. But now it seems to be trying to thwart Ukraine’s efforts to move troops and supplies.
No injuries were reported in the strike on the bridge, and Ukraine's military said repair work was underway.
The southern Ukraine coastline and Moldova have been on edge since a senior Russian military officer said last week that the Kremlin’s goal is to secure not just eastern Ukraine but the entire south, so as to open the way to Trans-Dniester, a long, narrow strip of land with about 470,000 people along the Ukrainian border where about 1,500 Russian troops are based.
It was not clear who was behind the blasts in Trans-Dniester, but the attacks gave rise to fears that Russia is stirring up trouble so as to create a pretext to either invade Trans-Dniester or use the region as another launching point to attack Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the explosions were carried out by Russia and were “designed to destabilize,” with the intention of showing Moldova what could happen if it supports Ukraine.
Austin, the U.S. defence secretary, said the U.S. was still looking into blasts and trying to determine what was going on, but added: "Certainly we don’t want to see any spillover” of the conflict.
With the potentially pivotal battle for the east underway, the U.S. and its NATO allies are scrambling to deliver artillery and other heavy weaponry in time to make a difference.
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said her government will supply Gepard self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced mounting pressure to send heavy weapons such as tanks and other armored vehicles.
Austin noted that more than 30 allies and partners have joined the U.S. in sending military aid to Ukraine and that more than $5 billion worth of equipment has been committed.
The U.S. defence secretary said the war has weakened Russia's military, adding, “We would like to make sure, again, that they don’t have the same type of capability to bully their neighbours that we saw at the outset of this conflict.”
A senior Kremlin official, Nikolai Patrushev, warned that “the policies of the West and the Kyiv regime controlled by it would only be the breakup of Ukraine into several states.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cautioned that if the Western flow of weapons continues, the talks aimed at ending the fighting will not produce any results.
___
Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalist Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, David Keyton in Kyiv, Oleksandr Stashevskyi at Chornobyl, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
Russia cuts gas to Poland and Bulgaria, West vows arms for Ukraine
The U.S. defence chief urged Ukraine's allies to 'move at the speed of war' to get more and heavier weapons to Kyiv as Russian forces rained fire on eastern and southern Ukraine, and Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
Canada seeking new powers to seize, share proceeds of sanctioned assets
The federal government is looking to give itself new powers to seize and sell off already sanctioned assets from foreign entities, and use the proceeds to help rebuild impacted countries and compensate victims.
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach takes 16th 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach took her 16th consecutive win Tuesday night.
Canada
-
'We haven't given up hope': Spring runoff complicates search for Sask. boy
Rising water levels due to the annual spring runoff is complicating the search for a missing Saskatchewan boy.
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Demand for housing support rises among Ukrainian international students
Ukrainian university students in Canada are struggling to find housing and make ends meet amid their schools’ piecemeal approaches to creating support programs.
-
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
-
Aging roadways mixed with extreme weather makes perfect recipe for potholes
Not only did Winnipeggers have to suffer through a cold and extra snowy winter followed by a late April storm, they are now dealing with the aftermath on the roads—potholes.
-
'One of a kind and irreplaceable': Friends identify pilot killed in crash west of Calgary
Friends of a 45-year-old aviation enthusiast have identified him as the pilot killed in a crash west of Calgary on Friday.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Russia cuts gas to Poland and Bulgaria, European prices spike
What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: European gas prices have spiked by as much as 24 per cent following Gazprom's statement that it was suspending deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria starting Wednesday because it hasn't received any payments from them since April 1.
-
UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one Tuesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the United Nations said they agreed on arranging evacuations from a besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol.
-
Myanmar court sentences former leader Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison Wednesday in the first of several corruption cases against her.
-
Shoot if someone's breaking into your home, Florida sheriff says
A Florida sheriff invited a homeowner who shot at a would-be robber to attend a gun safety course to 'learn to shoot a lot better' and 'save the taxpayers money.'
-
Singapore executes disabled Malaysian convicted in drug case
Singapore on Wednesday executed a mentally disabled Malaysian man condemned for a drug offence after a court dismissed a last-minute challenge from his mother and international pleas to spare him.
-
U.S. Capitol riot panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol is redoubling its efforts to have GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy appear for an interview amid new revelations concerning his private conversations about the deadly attack, the chairman said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Canada seeking new powers to seize, share proceeds of sanctioned assets
The federal government is looking to give itself new powers to seize and sell off already sanctioned assets from foreign entities, and use the proceeds to help rebuild impacted countries and compensate victims.
-
Justice minister invokes cabinet secrecy around use of Emergencies Act
Justice Minister David Lametti repeatedly invoked cabinet confidentiality in his appearance before a special committee tasked with investigating the government’s use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Musk's Twitter purchase requires democracies to 'step back,' consider implications: industry minister
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent purchase of social media giant Twitter should trigger 'thoughtful' conversations about what the concentration of business and media means for democracy, says Canada's industry minister.
Health
-
Medical mystery: What parents need to know about severe cases of hepatitis
Doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of severe cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, in children.
-
U.S. FDA approves remdesivir to treat young children with COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it has expanded approval of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir to treat patients as young as 28 days and weighing about 7 pounds.
-
'We are getting closer': Canadian research team develops tool to minimize dialysis complications
University of Saskatchewan professor Amira Abdelrasoul and her team are working on a new membrane designed to minimize the complications faced by dialysis patients. Her research program is the only one in Canada that is developing this tool.
Sci-Tech
-
'Voices of April': China's internet erupts in protest against censorship of Shanghai lockdown video
A montage of audio recordings featured in "Voices of April," a video documenting the harsh impact of Shanghai's nearly month-long lockdown, spread across social media platforms in China, but for the Chinese government, the six-minute clip was too much, with censors quickly taking down the film as well as any references to it from China's internet.
-
Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is spending US$44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for 'free speech.' There's just one problem: The social platform has been down this road before, and it didn't end well.
-
'Very rare' fossil of 450-million-year-old marine animal discovered in Ontario
Paleontologists announced the discovery in southern Ontario of a rare and well-preserved fossil of an ancient arthropod species that lived approximately 450 million years ago.
Entertainment
-
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach takes 16th 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach took her 16th consecutive win Tuesday night.
-
Voice of Barney reflects on the 30th anniversary of the show's premiere
The dinosaur from our imagination is marking a Jurassic milestone this month, celebrating 30 years since the airing of the first episode of 'Barney & Friends.'
-
Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction
The sheriff investigating the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin described complacency, disorganization and neglected safety measures on the New Mexico set of the low-budget movie 'Rust'
Business
-
What Musk's past tweets reveal about Twitter's next owner
Elon Musk's past tweets show how he has used social media to craft his public image as a brash billionaire unafraid to offend. They may also reveal clues as to how Musk will govern the platform he hopes to own.
-
Air Canada bookings come roaring back, but business travel, fuel costs pose hurdles
Air Canada more than tripled its revenues last quarter as demand for travel revved up, though a net loss of nearly $1 billion signalled the pandemic recovery is far from complete.
-
Distilleries, breweries stop producing hand sanitizer two years after start of COVID
Many distilleries and breweries that pivoted their operations to make hand sanitizer in the early days of COVID-19 have since walked away from this side business.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
-
Have you recently met a long-lost family member? We want to hear from you.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who recently reconnected with long-lost family members after taking a DNA test.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Leafs' Matthews, Flames' Gaudreau and Oilers' McDavid among frontrunners for NHL MVP
Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid are among the front-runners to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Igor Shesterkin, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix.
-
Wimbledon defends 'agonizing decision' to ban Russians
Two All England Club officials defended during a news conference Tuesday the "intensely tough and agonizing decision" to bar players from Russia and Belarus from Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Matthews scores NHL-best 59th and 60th goals of the season as Leafs down Wings 3-0
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 59th and 60th goals of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Tuesday to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Autos
-
Leclerc hopes mistake won't cost him as Verstappen closes in
Charles Leclerc is hoping he won't be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title.
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.