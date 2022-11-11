Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the river that divide's Ukraine's southern Kherson region, including the only provincial capital that Moscow had captured since invading the neighbouring country.
In a statement carried by Russian state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was completed at 5 a.m. on Friday, and not a single unit of military equipment was left behind. The retreat nonetheless marks another huge setback for Russia in its 8 1/2-month war in Ukraine.
The Kremlin remained defiant Friday, insisting the development in no way represented an embarrassment for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow continues to view the entire Kherson region as part of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He added that the Kremlin doesn't regret holding festivities just over a month ago to celebrate the illegal annexation of Kherson and three other occupied or partially occupied regions of Ukraine.
Shortly before the Russian announcement, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in the Kherson region as "difficult." It reported Russian shelling of some of the villages and towns Ukrainian forces reclaimed in recent weeks during their counteroffensive in the Kherson region.
Ukrainian officials were wary of the Russian pullback announced this week, fearing their soldiers could get drawn into an ambush in Kherson city, which had a prewar population of 280,000. Military analysts also had predicted it would take Russia's military at least a week to complete the troop withdrawal.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Thursday that the retreating Russian troops laid mines throughout Kherson to turn it into a "city of death." He also predicted they would shell the city after relocating across the Dnieper River.
Having previously warned that the Russian retreat might be a trap, some quarters of the Ukrainian government barely disguised their glee at the pace of the withdrawal.
"The Russian army leaves the battlefields in a triathlon mode: steeplechase, broad jumping, swimming," Andriy Yermak, a senior presidential adviser, tweeted. Social media videos apparently filmed by soldiers on routes toward Kherson showed villagers hugging the Ukrainian troops.
Recapturing the city could provide Ukraine a strong position from which to expand its southern counteroffensive to other Russian-occupied areas, potentially including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.
From its forces new positions on the eastern bank, however, the Kremlin could try to escalate the war, which U.S. assessments showed may already have killed or wounded tens of thousands of civilians and hundreds of thousands of soldiers.
A Russian S-300 missile strike overnight killed six people in Mykolaiv, a city about 68 kilometers (42 miles) from Kherson's regional capital, Zelenskyy's office said Friday morning. Rescue crews sifted through the rubble of a five-story residential building in search of survivors.
Standing in front of what used to be his family's apartment, Roman Mamontov, 16, awaited news about his missing mother.
Mamontov said he found "nothing there" when he opened an apartment door to look for his mother after the missile struck. Friday was her 34th birthday., the teenager said.
"My mind was blank at that moment. I thought it could not be true," he said. "The cake she prepared for the celebration is still there."
Zelenskyy called the missile strike "the terrorist state's cynical response to our successes at the front."
"Russia does not give up its despicable tactics. And we will not give up our struggle. The occupiers will be held to account for every crime against Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.
The president's office said Russian drones, rockets and heavy artillery strikes across eight regions killed at least 14 civilians between Thursday morning and Friday morning.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, over 50 rockets were fired overnight around cities and towns located across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. according to Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko.
The state of the key Antonivskiy Bridge that links the western and eastern banks of the Dnieper in the Kherson region remained unclear Friday, and could be key in determining whether the Russians did in fact all leave Kherson city.
Russian media reports suggested the bridge was blown up following the Russian withdrawal; pro-Kremlin reporters posted footage of the bridge missing a large section. But Sergei Yeliseyev, a Russian-installed official in the Kherson region, told the Interfax news agency that "the Antonivskiy Bridge hasn't been blown up, it's in the same condition."
------
Leicester reported from Kyiv.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian resident stranded in Turkey for 2 months after thief steals her travel documents
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge to help settle several 'Havana Syndrome' claims
Former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell will mediate claims against the federal government from nine family members of Canadian diplomats who suffered unexplained ailments in Cuba.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Elon Musk warns Twitter's survival at stake as staff quits
Elon Musk warned Twitter employees Thursday to brace for 'difficult times ahead' that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money.
Cleanup of former gold mine in Northwest Territories to cost more than $4 billion
Cleanup of one of the most contaminated sites in Canada is estimated to cost taxpayers more than four times what was initially expected. The Treasury Board of Canada recently approved a new $4.38-billion cost estimate for the remediation of Giant Mine, a former gold mine that operated from 1948 to 2004 within Yellowknife city limits.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
5 things to know for Friday, November 11, 2022
Remembrance Day ceremonies are being held across Canada today, a Canadian resident who has been stranded abroad for two months is desperate for help, and federal health officials are urging people to wear masks indoors again. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
-
Canadian resident stranded in Turkey for 2 months after thief steals her travel documents
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
-
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge to help settle several 'Havana Syndrome' claims
Former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell will mediate claims against the federal government from nine family members of Canadian diplomats who suffered unexplained ailments in Cuba.
-
Cleanup of former gold mine in Northwest Territories to cost more than $4 billion
Cleanup of one of the most contaminated sites in Canada is estimated to cost taxpayers more than four times what was initially expected. The Treasury Board of Canada recently approved a new $4.38-billion cost estimate for the remediation of Giant Mine, a former gold mine that operated from 1948 to 2004 within Yellowknife city limits.
-
Russian-Canadian man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
A Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the United States for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
World
-
Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the river that divide's Ukraine's southern Kherson region, including the only provincial capital that Moscow had captured since invading the neighbouring country.
-
Why Nevada election results are taking days
The vote counting is taking days, but that's not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously not been tallied until after election night.
-
Lauren Boebert's re-election bid could go to recount
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand's bid for re-election against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado.
-
Belgium stabbing suspect was on list of potential extremists
Belgian authorities said Friday that the lone assailant who killed one police officer and wounded another in a stabbing attack had been on a counterterrorism list of potential extremists.
-
Alex Jones ordered to pay US$473M more to Sandy Hook families in conspiracy theory case
Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra US$473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims' families to a staggering US$1.44 billion.
-
Texas man accused of slipping abortion drug in wife's drinks
A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping a medicine used for abortions into his wife's drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy.
Politics
-
Liberals want more midnight sittings, Conservatives worried about committee impact
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction. In response, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer is warning of the potential impact on committees.
-
PM appoints Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood to the Senate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Indigenous scholar Margo Greenwood to the Senate, filling a vacancy in British Columbia.
-
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Health
-
'Amputation hazard': Updated recall notice for generator sold in Canada following dozens of injuries
Two portable generators with folding handles used to move them around that were recalled last year because they pose an 'amputation and crush hazard' now require an updated fix, Health Canada says.
-
Canadian health-care system struggling amid 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV
Experts say a 'multi-demic' of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases has crippled most emergency departments across the country, as health-care workers are stretched thin.
-
Tim Hortons soup recalled in Ontario, Alberta due to presence of bugs
Certain batches of Tim Hortons chicken noodle soup have been recalled in Alberta and Ontario due to the presence of extra protein — bugs.
Sci-Tech
-
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
-
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
-
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
Entertainment
-
'Love Sick': Trove of Bob Dylan's teenage love letters for sale
A deeply personal collection of love letters in which a teenage Bob Dylan tells his high-school sweetheart that he envisions changing his name and selling a million records is going up for sale in Boston.
-
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages.
-
'Sense of hopelessness': Michelle Obama shares personal stories of coping in new book
Michelle Obama said she struggled with a 'crushing sense of hopelessness' after the 2020 presidential election that was brought on by the death and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, a summer of political and racial unrest and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Business
-
Elon Musk warns Twitter's survival at stake as staff quits
Elon Musk warned Twitter employees Thursday to brace for 'difficult times ahead' that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money.
-
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan invested US$95M into failing crypto platform FTX
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it invested US$95 million into failing cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX Trading.
-
Competition Bureau investigating Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association to determine if it made misleading statements about the environmental impact of natural gas.
Lifestyle
-
79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother celebrates doctoral graduation at University of Toronto
A 79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother marked a major milestone on Thursday, receiving her doctorate in education from the University of Toronto.
-
Spinning Top, Lite-Brite, inducted in toy hall of fame
The National Toy Hall of Fame's new honourees include the spinning top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year's inductees.
-
B.C. lottery winner finally buying dream car, a '98 Dodge Viper
The latest lottery millionaire from British Columbia has one major purchase in mind.
Sports
-
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk wins Silver Slugger for first time
Alejandro Kirk is a Silver Slugger for the first time of his career.
-
Midfielder Osorio set to return post-concussion for Canada
In recent months, the Toronto FC midfielder was sidelined by post-concussion syndrome -- the result seemingly of a Xherdan Shaqiri elbow in a July 13 game against the Chicago Fire.
-
Rodgers says time helps him appreciate years with McCarthy
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the passage of time has given him a greater appreciation of the seasons he spent playing for Mike McCarthy.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.