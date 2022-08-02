Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Ukraine's Azov Regiment a terrorist organization, a designation that could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol's shattered steel plant.
Scores of Azov fighters are being prisoner held by Moscow since their surrender in mid-May. Russian authorities have opened criminal cases against them, accusing them of killing civilians. The addition of terrorism charges could mean even longer prison sentences.
The penalties for a terrorist organization's leaders would be 15 to 20 years in prison and five to 10 years for members of the group, Russian state media said.
In its ruling, the Supreme Court banned the Azov Regiment in Russia. That could also outlaw the regiment in areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian or Russia-backed forces, if those places go ahead with plans to become part of Russia.
In a statement, the Azov Regiment dismissed the ruling, accusing the Kremlin of "looking for new excuses and explanations for its war crimes." It urged the U.S. and other countries to declare Russia a terrorist state.
The Azov soldiers played a key part in the defence of Mariupol, holding out for weeks at the southern port city's steel mill despite punishing attacks from Russian forces. Ukraine's president hailed them and other defenders at the plant as heroes.
Moscow has repeatedly portrayed the Azov Regiment as a Nazi group and accused it of atrocities, though no evidence to back up those claims has been made public. In May, Russia's Prosecutor General's office filed a motion to designate the regiment a terrorist organization.
The regiment, a unit within Ukraine's National Guard, has a checkered history. It grew out of a group called the Azov Battalion, formed in 2014 as one of many volunteer brigades assembled to fight Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The Azov Battalion drew its initial fighters from far-right circles and elicited criticism for some of its tactics. Its current members have rejected accusations of extremism.
The regiment's far-right origins have been seized on by the Kremlin as part of its effort to cast Russia's invasion as a battle against Nazi influence in Ukraine. Russian state media has repeatedly shown what it claimed to be Nazi insignias, literature and tattoos associated with the regiment.
Last week, dozens of Ukrainian POWs, including defenders of the Mariupol plant, were killed in an explosion at a barracks at a penal colony in Olenivka, an eastern town controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the blast, with Kyiv saying Russia blew up the barracks to cover up torture against the POWs.
Meanwhile, the first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded more than five months ago was off the coast of Bulgaria on Tuesday as it headed toward Istanbul and its final destination, Lebanon, putting to the test an agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine's agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis.
An estimated 20 million tons of grain have been stuck in Ukraine since the start of war. The UN-brokered agreement to release the grain calls for the establishment of safe corridors through the mined waters outside Ukraine's ports.
The Razoni, which set sail from the Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday with more than 26,000 tons of corn, was expected to reach Istanbul early Wednesday for inspection by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials. More ships from Ukraine are expected to follow.
At Odesa alone, at least 16 more vessels, all blocked since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, were waiting their turn, Ukrainian authorities said.
Global food prices have been soaring in a crisis blamed on the war, global supply chain problems and COVID-19. While Ukraine -- and Russia -- are major world suppliers of wheat, barley, corn and sunflower oil, the agreement may not in itself make much of a dent in world hunger.
Most of the grain stuck in Ukraine is to feed livestock, according to David Laborde, an expert at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington. Only 6 million tons is wheat, and just half of that is for human consumption, Laborde said. He said Monday's shipload is actually chicken feed.
"A few ships leaving Ukraine is not going to be a game changer," he said.
The departure of the ship came against a backdrop of continued fighting, especially in southern and eastern Ukraine.
In other developments Tuesday:
- American basketball star Brittney Griner was back in court for her trial for cannabis possession. Prosecutors called a narcotics expert who analyzed the substance found in Griner's luggage. The defence called a specialist who challenged the analysis as flawed. If convicted, she could get 10 years in prison, though the U.S. has proposed a prisoner swap in hopes of winning her release.
- A train carrying evacuees from the Donetsk region arrived in Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine, beginning what Ukrainian authorities described as a compulsory evacuation in the east. Authorities expect to evacuate 200,000 to 220,000 people from the Donetsk region before the fall to get them out of harm's way.
------
Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Aya Batrawy contributed from Dubai, United Arab Emirates
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Taliban under scrutiny as U.S. kills al Qaeda leader in Kabul
The U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid.
Why the official repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery is necessary: lawyer
Pope Francis did not directly mention the Doctrine of Discovery when he delivered his apology to residential school survivors, which has prompted criticism that his remarks failed to fully recognize the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down US$700-800M Saudi offer
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was 'somewhere in that neighbourhood' of US$700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Access to experimental monkeypox treatment remains uneven, doctors say
A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved tecovirimat -- sold under the brand name Tpoxx -- specifically for use against monkeypox, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the drug available.
Chilean authorities investigate mysterious large sinkhole near copper mine
Chilean authorities started investigating on Monday a mysterious sinkhole about 25 metres in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
Period pain simulator brings new perspective to a global experience
Canadian company Somedays aims to break down the stigma surrounding menstrual cramps by putting men’s tolerance for suffering to the test with a period-pain simulator.
Sexual assault rate in 2021 highest since 1996, violent crimes up: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the rate of police-reported sexual assault in Canada has reached its highest level since 1996.
U.S. lawmakers making one last push to reform cannabis laws before November midterms
The surprise climate spending bill isn't the only piece of marquee legislation in the U.S. Senate that's getting a lot of Canadian attention. U.S. lawmakers are also looking at a comprehensive effort to legalize marijuana, which the legal cannabis industry in Canada would love to see become law.
Canada
-
B.C. mountain resort using snow-making machines as defence against growing wildfire
Operators of a B.C. mountain resort say snow-making machines are being used to defend the village against a growing wildfire.
-
Sexual assault rate in 2021 highest since 1996, violent crimes up: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the rate of police-reported sexual assault in Canada has reached its highest level since 1996.
-
TD Bank Group to acquire U.S. investment firm Cowen Inc. for CAD $1.67 billion
TD Bank Group says it will acquire U.S. investment firm Cowen Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at CAD $1.67 billion, or CAD $50 for each share of Cowen common stock.
-
Canada should 'absolutely' apologize for its role in slavery: historian
As Canadians mark the abolition of slavery in most British colonies this Monday, scholars are calling on the federal government to issue an apology for Canada's role in the enslavement of Black and Indigenous people.
-
Waterpark at Canada's Wonderland partially reopens following weekend fire
Most of Canada's Wonderland’s 20-acre waterpark will be reopening on Tuesday following a weekend fire.
-
'Urgent! Please?' B.C. senior turns to newspaper ad to find doctor
In a stark example of how desperate people in B.C. are to find a family doctor, a senior recently placed a newspaper ad to try and find someone to refill her husband's prescriptions.
World
-
Pelosi believed headed to Taiwan, raising tension with China
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was believed headed for Taiwan on Tuesday on a visit that could significantly escalate tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory.
-
British Airways pauses short-haul flight sales from Heathrow
British Airways said Tuesday that it's suspending sales of short-haul flights from London's Heathrow Airport for about a week, a response to the airport's request to limit bookings to help ease travel disruptions caused by booming demand and staff shortages.
-
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
The RusRussia's Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Ukraine's Azov Regiment a terrorist organization, a designation that could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol's shattered steel plant.
-
Feds target U.S. companies caught in lucrative shark fin trade
A spate of recent criminal indictments highlights how U.S. companies, taking advantage of a patchwork of federal and state laws, are supplying a market for fins that activists say is as reprehensible as the now-illegal trade in elephant ivory once was.
-
Chilean authorities investigate mysterious large sinkhole near copper mine
Chilean authorities started investigating on Monday a mysterious sinkhole about 25 metres in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.
-
UN chief warns world is one step from 'nuclear annihilation'
The United Nations chief warned Monday that 'humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,' citing the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East and many other factors.
Politics
-
Canada sanctions Russian military officers over atrocities in Bucha
The Canadian government is imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian military officers whose troops are accused of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.
-
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The federal Liberal government has quietly given itself more time to provide a 200-soldier force for peacekeeping, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first pledged to the United Nations nearly five years ago.
-
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada's National War Memorial
The sacrifices of Canadians who fought and died for democracy and freedom during the Korean War were honoured during a small ceremony last week at the National War Memorial. But throughout the year, Canadians have seen far different images of the memorial, including acts of vandalism, and as a rallying point for those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
Access to experimental monkeypox treatment remains uneven, doctors say
A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved tecovirimat -- sold under the brand name Tpoxx -- specifically for use against monkeypox, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the drug available.
-
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
-
Polio found in New York wastewater as state urges vaccinations
The polio virus was present in wastewater in a New York City suburb a month before health officials there announced a confirmed case of the disease last month, state health officials said on Monday, urging residents to be sure they have been vaccinated.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok's ties to China are once again under fire in Washington. Here's why
Two years after then-President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States through an executive order, the short-form video platform is once again under scrutiny in Washington. And the underlying issue remains largely the same: TikTok's ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance.
-
Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover
NASA's Perseverance rover captured an unusual image of something lying in the red sand of Mars: a bundle of string.
-
New glasses for the deaf and hard of hearing display subtitles while people speak
New technology in the form of glasses has been developed to provide real-time transcriptions that allow the deaf and hard of hearing to easily follow a spoken conversation.
Entertainment
-
Stephen King to testify for government in books merger trial
As the U.S. Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would damage the careers of some of the most popular authors, it is leaning in part on the testimony of a writer who has thrived like few others: Stephen King.
-
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika T-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial T-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
-
Beyonce to remove offensive word from new song
Beyonce is removing an offensive term for disabled people from a new song on her record 'Renaissance,' just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.
Business
-
-
Air Canada on upward trajectory but losses continue amid high demand
Air Canada raked in a nearly five-fold revenue increase in its latest quarter, but continued to suffer net losses in the hundreds of millions due to a 'very challenging' three months, said CEO Mike Rousseau.
-
TD Bank Group to acquire U.S. investment firm Cowen Inc. for CAD $1.67 billion
TD Bank Group says it will acquire U.S. investment firm Cowen Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at CAD $1.67 billion, or CAD $50 for each share of Cowen common stock.
Lifestyle
-
Ontario woman makes life-changing discovery after taking ancestry DNA test
A 28-year-old Ontario who said she just wanted to learn more about her family's health history through a DNA test has made a discovery that will change her life.
-
Three women say Spanish body positivity campaign used their images without permission
Three women who believe their images were used in a Spanish 'body positivity' campaign have said their likenesses were used and edited without permission — including a woman whose prosthetic leg was edited out of the image, and a woman who believes her face was edited onto the body of a woman who had a mastectomy.
-
Winning U.S. lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than US$61 million in 2013. Many other winners, however, have suffered personal setbacks and lawsuits or became the victims of scams.
Sports
-
Browns QB Watson suspended 6 games, NFL weighs appeal
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behaviour 'more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.'
-
Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge
American basketball star Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release.
-
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down US$700-800M Saudi offer
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was 'somewhere in that neighbourhood' of US$700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Autos
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Ride-sharing apps rise in Venezuela as public transit decays
Ride-sharing apps like Uber, DiDi and Lyft may have driven across much of the globe, but they haven't yet rolled into Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions and years of hyperinflation and other woes made it difficult to operate. So a handful of local entrepreneurs have started their own ride-sharing apps.