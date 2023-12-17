Russia and Ukraine launch numerous drone attacks targeting a Russian air base and Black Sea coast
Russia and Ukraine launched over a dozen drones at each other's territory for a second straight day Sunday, one of which apparently targeted a Russian military airport.
At least 35 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight over three regions in southwestern Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a post on the messaging app Telegram.
A Russian air base hosting bomber aircraft used in the war in Ukraine was among the targets, according to a Russian Telegram channel critical of the Kremlin. The channel posted short videos of drones flying over low-rise housing in what it claimed was the Russian town of Morozovsk, whose air base is home to Russia's 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment.
Vasily Golubev, the governor of Russia's Rostov province, separately reported "mass drone strikes" near Morozovsk and another town farther west, but did not mention the air base. Golubev said most the drones were shot down and and there were no casualties. He did not comment on damage.
Also Sunday morning, Ukraine's air force said it shot down 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched overnight by Russian troops in southern and western Ukraine, as well as one X-59 cruise missile launched from the country's occupied south.
A civilian was killed overnight near Odesa, a key port on Ukraine's southern Black Sea coast, after the remnants of a destroyed drone fell on his house, Ukraine's military said.
Stepped-up drone attacks over the past month come as both sides are keen to show they aren't deadlocked as the war approaches the two-year mark. Neither side has gained much ground despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in June.
Russian shelling on Sunday also killed an 81-year-old man in central Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city that was recaptured by Kyiv's forces last fall, according to the head of its municipal military administration.
Ukrainian and Russian forces exchanged fire outside Terebreno, a Russian village just kilometers (miles) from the Ukrainian border, according to Telegram posts by Gov. Vasily Gladkov. He did not provide details, but insisted Russian authorities had the situation "under control."
According to Baza, a Telegram news channel set up by Russian journalists critical of the Kremlin, fighting between Russian troops and a "Ukrainian diversionary group" began around 11 a.m. near Terebreno, home to some 200 people, forcing residents to hide in shelters.
While cross-border raids on Russian territory from Ukraine are rare, the Russian military claimed in May to have killed more than 70 attackers, describing them as Ukrainian military saboteurs, in a 24-hour battle. Kyiv portrayed the incident as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans.
Ukraine's foreign minister, meanwhile, welcomed what he called a sea change in Germany's approach toward Kyiv's EU membership bid.
In an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper, Dmytro Kuleba said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has won "sincere and well-deserved admiration" among Ukrainians for his role in the EU's recent decision to open membership talks for Kyiv.
Ukraine has long faced strong opposition in its attempts to join the 27-member bloc from Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has repeatedly spoken of his desire to maintain close ties with Russia.
Scholz said that at an EU summit last week he proposed that Orban leave the room to enable the summit to launch accession talks with Ukraine, something the Hungarian leader agreed to do.
"What German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did at the summit to remove the threatened Hungarian veto will go down in history as an act of German leadership in the interests of Europe. The chancellor has this week won a lot of sincere and well-deserved admiration in the hearts of Ukrainians," Kuleba told Bild.
He also voiced hope that Scholz' actions would mark a "broader and irreversible shift" in Berlin's approach towards EU negotiations with Kyiv.
"When I campaigned in Berlin last May to grant Ukraine EU candidate status, my appeals to Germany to take the lead in this process mostly fell on deaf ears. `Germany doesn't want to lead,' experts and politicians in Berlin told me. I am glad that German political decisions have changed since then," Kuleba said.
The Ukrainian government has long cast EU and NATO membership as key foreign policy goals and the EU's decision to start accelerated negotiations gave Kyiv a major boost -- although it could be years before it is able to join. NATO leaders, meanwhile, have so far set no clear timeline for Kyiv's membership bid, even as Moscow's all-out aggression against Ukraine led another of Russia's neighbours, Finland, to be accepted into the military alliance in April.
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to build up military units near the Russian-Finnish border. The Kremlin leader declared, without giving details, that Helsinki's NATO accession would create "problems" for the Nordic country.
"There were no problems (between Russia and Finland). Now, there will be. Because we will create (a new) military district and concentrate certain military units there," he told Russian state TV on Sunday morning.
-----
Associated Press writer Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this report.
------
Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump quotes Putin to call Biden 'threat to democracy,' reiterates anti-immigrant rhetoric at New Hampshire rally
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack President Joe Biden as a 'threat to democracy' and doubled down on language condemned for its ties to White supremacist rhetoric, saying at a campaign event in New Hampshire that immigrants are 'poisoning the blood of our country.'
Feasibility of two-state solution has increased since Israel-Hamas war started: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she believes a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is more possible to achieve now than before the Israel-Hamas war began more than two months ago.
'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements
Colleen Dafoe was at the Halifax airport last December with her husband and daughter when WestJet told her their trip was cancelled. Only after she launched the legal action did a lawyer offer to pay them the full amount -- if they signed a non-disclosure agreement.
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
Israel's government faced local protests and calls for a ceasefire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who were waving a white flag, added to mounting concerns about its conduct in the 10-week-old war in Gaza.
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
South Korea's military said Sunday that it had detected that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, adding to a torrent of weapons' tests in recent months that has elevated tensions.
Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges in alleged plot against Jewish people: RCMP
RCMP say an Ottawa youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences that allegedly targeted Jewish people.
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
Canada not ruling out terrorist designation for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Joly
The federal government has not ruled out adding Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its formal list of terrorist entities.
Canada
-
Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges in alleged plot against Jewish people: RCMP
RCMP say an Ottawa youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences that allegedly targeted Jewish people.
-
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
-
Police arrest estranged husband in high profile N.L. missing persons case
RCMP officers in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged Dean Penney with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney.
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
A B.C. couple was repeatedly fined by their strata for violating occupancy limits after the births of their children, according to a complaint filed with the human rights tribunal.
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
World
-
Russia and Ukraine launch numerous drone attacks targeting a Russian air base and Black Sea coast
Russia and Ukraine launched over a dozen drones at each other's territory for a second straight day Sunday, one of which apparently targeted a Russian military airport.
-
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
Israel's government faced local protests and calls for a ceasefire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who were waving a white flag, added to mounting concerns about its conduct in the 10-week-old war in Gaza.
-
Church of England blesses same-sex couples for the first time, but they still can't wed in church
Church of England priests offered officially sanctioned blessings of same-sex partnerships for the first time on Sunday, though a ban on church weddings for gay couples remains in place amid deep divisions within global Anglicanism over marriage and sexuality.
-
Trump quotes Putin to call Biden 'threat to democracy,' reiterates anti-immigrant rhetoric at New Hampshire rally
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack President Joe Biden as a 'threat to democracy' and doubled down on language condemned for its ties to White supremacist rhetoric, saying at a campaign event in New Hampshire that immigrants are 'poisoning the blood of our country.'
-
Russia's ruling party backs Putin's reelection bid while a pro-peace candidate clears first hurdle
Delegates from Russia's ruling party unanimously backed President Vladimir Putin 's bid for reelection at a party conference in Moscow on Sunday, state agencies reported, just a day after the Kremlin leader's supporters formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent.
-
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
South Korea's military said Sunday that it had detected that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, adding to a torrent of weapons' tests in recent months that has elevated tensions.
Politics
-
Feasibility of two-state solution has increased since Israel-Hamas war started: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she believes a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is more possible to achieve now than before the Israel-Hamas war began more than two months ago.
-
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
The Liberal government has put a cap on how much money CBC and other broadcasters can get from Google after the tech company agreed last month to pay $100 million annually to compensate Canadian news companies.
-
Canada not ruling out terrorist designation for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Joly
The federal government has not ruled out adding Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its formal list of terrorist entities.
Health
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Proponents of the expansion maintain that providing MAID to people with an incurable physical illness without giving the same right to those with an irremediable mental illness amounts to discrimination on the basis of a disability. Critics counter that there is insufficient evidence to predict whether or not someone will recover from a mental illness.
-
New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
-
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
Mexico's Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.
Sci-Tech
-
YEAR IN REVIEW
YEAR IN REVIEW 2023: The year we played with artificial intelligence -- and weren't sure what to do about it
Artificial intelligence went mainstream in 2023 -- it was a long time coming yet has a long way to go for the technology to match people's science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.
-
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts Earth's radio signals
Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, according to the space weather forecasting centre.
-
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
Entertainment
-
Author receives German prize in scaled-down format after comparing Gaza to Nazi-era ghettos
The Russian-American writer Masha Gessen received a German literary prize Saturday in a ceremony that was delayed and scaled down in reaction to an article comparing Gaza to Nazi German ghettos.
-
'General Hospital' dominates 50th annual Daytime Emmys with 6 trophies, Susan Lucci honoured
Thorsten Kaye and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of "The Bold and the Beautiful" won lead acting honours at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night, when "General Hospital" collected six trophies, including four for acting.
-
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
Business
-
Bank of Canada governor says 2024 likely to be 'transition' year as economy slows, inflation falls
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he expects 2024 to be a transition year as higher interest rates slow down the economy, making way for lower inflation.
-
Activision to pay US$50M to settle workplace discrimination lawsuit
Activision Blizzard will pay roughly US$50 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit by a California regulator that alleged the video game maker discriminated against women employees, including denying them promotion opportunities and underpaying them.
-
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in Canada down 22% in November
The annual pace of housing starts in Canada fell 22 per cent in November as work began on fewer multi-unit projects, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday.
Lifestyle
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Sports
-
Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in Rivalry Series shootout
Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.
-
Bucks roll to 146-114 blowout as Pistons suffer their 23rd consecutive loss
Damian Lillard's fast start ensured that the Detroit Pistons couldn't get any ideas they might end their lengthy skid against the Milwaukee Bucks.
-
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.
Autos
-
Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.