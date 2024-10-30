World

    • Russia and Ukraine exchange drone strikes as North Korea's top diplomat visits Moscow

    A Ukrainian officer of the 92nd separate assault brigade inspects ammunition in a shelter on the frontline near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) A Ukrainian officer of the 92nd separate assault brigade inspects ammunition in a shelter on the frontline near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    KYIV, Ukraine -

    Russia and Ukraine exchanged scores of drone strikes Wednesday as North Korea's top diplomat arrived in Russia for talks after his country reportedly deployed thousands of soldiers to help Moscow's war efforts.

    Ukraine's air force said that Russia launched 62 drones and one missile overnight, adding that 33 of them were intercepted and 25 were jammed.

    The drones struck a residential building and a kindergarten in Kyiv, injuring nine people, including a child, according to the city administration. "Russian drones did not change their constant tactics -- they approached the capital from different directions, at different heights," it said.

    Russian attacks also targeted other regions of Ukraine, killing at least four and injuring about 30 others over the past 24 hours, authorities said.

    At the same time, Russian forces have pressed their slow-moving offensive in eastern Ukraine. In Moscow, the Defence Ministry announced the capture of the village of Kruhlyakivka in the Kharkiv region.

    The ministry said that air defences downed 25 Ukrainian drones over several regions in the country's west and southwest.

    The new attacks come as North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Moscow for talks that South Korea's spy agency said could involve discussions on sending additional troops to Russia and what the North would get in return.

    The Pentagon said North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia, and that they will likely fight against Ukraine "over the next several weeks."

    Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said Tuesday that a "relatively small number" of North Korean troops are now in the Kursk region, where Russia has struggled to push back a Ukrainian incursion.

