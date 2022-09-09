Russia and U.S. clash over Western weapons for Ukraine

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

With The Queen's death, Archie and Lilibet are now prince and princess

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday set off a shift in the line of succession to the throne, starting with her oldest son, now King Charles III. Thanks to a rule created by King George in 1917, The Queen’s death also means Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, now technically hold the titles and ranks of prince and princess.

Who gets The Queen's remaining corgis?

The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.

Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social