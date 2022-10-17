Rumble in the Rockies: Watch two moose battle on a Colorado family's driveway
A family in Steamboat Springs, Colo., had a pair of unexpected visitors – and they weren't well behaved.
Video caught two moose battling in their driveway, sending the mirror of a parked vehicle flying as they locked antlers, with one of the animals even ending up in the bed of a pickup truck.
One of the spectators, Sunshine Owens, says noises from the scuffle woke up the family, who then went outside to see the wild spectacle.
Watch the video at the top of this article.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most consumers and businesses expect recession: Bank of Canada
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession, though their views on inflation in the short run are diverging.
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit
The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection authority and the local school board for $3 million, seeking accountability for failing to act in the child's disturbing death.
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
Rumble in the Rockies: Watch two moose battle on a Colorado family's driveway
A family woke to find two moose fighting in the driveway for their Steamboat Springs, Colo. home – and it was all caught on video.
WATCH LIVE | City of Ottawa followed police lead on 'Freedom Convoy' response: city manager
Ottawa's city manager told the inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act that police were in charge of the response to the 'Freedom Convoy,' and the city followed the force's lead.
'I am not a criminal': Calls for government to give permanent residency to migrants in limbo
Thousands across Canada are calling for the government to live up to a commitment to give permanent residency status to people living in limbo in the country.
Canada
-
Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit
The family of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection authority and the local school board for $3 million, seeking accountability for failing to act in the child's disturbing death.
-
Ontario education workers in legal strike position on Nov. 3
A union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers, such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff, says it will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.
-
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
-
'I am not a criminal': Calls for government to give permanent residency to migrants in limbo
Thousands across Canada are calling for the government to live up to a commitment to give permanent residency status to people living in limbo in the country.
-
Business Council of Canada says Nexus closure 'deeply troubling' in letter to U.S.
The Business Council of Canada says it is concerned over the continued closure of the Nexus trusted-traveller program, which allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada.
-
Who is the highest-earning Instagram influencer in Canada?
Justin Bieber is Canada's highest-earning Instagram influencer, according to estimates from NetCredit.
World
-
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. People scurried for shelter or tried to shoot down the kamikazes.
-
For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel - and 2024 preview?
This year's U.S. midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race -- and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump has spent months raging against Joe Biden, as both crisscross the country in support of their party's candidates.
-
Swedish Parliament elects conservative prime minister
Sweden's parliament on Monday elected conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister at the head of a center-right coalition that has promised to crack down on crime and curtail immigration in partnership with a populist party with far-right roots.
-
Application site launches for Biden student debt cancelation
The U.S. Education Department has begun accepting applications for U.S. President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation – a plan that makes 43 million Americans eligible for at least some debt forgiveness.
-
Russian warplane crashes into Sea of Azov city, killing 2
A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, killing at least two people and igniting a massive blaze that engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building.
-
Focus on abortion rights may not be enough to save U.S. Democrats in the face of economic concerns
With just three weeks until the U.S. midterm elections, it remains to be seen whether Democrats' emphasis on abortion rights in campaigns throughout the country will be enough to help them hold onto Congress in the face of voters' economic concerns.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | City of Ottawa followed police lead on 'Freedom Convoy' response: city manager
Ottawa's city manager told the inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act that police were in charge of the response to the 'Freedom Convoy,' and the city followed the force's lead.
-
Feds ask banks to help make carbon-price rebate deposits more clear
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says there is more work to do with banks after another round of carbon-price rebates went out to Canadians without making it clear why they were receiving the money.
-
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
Health
-
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
-
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts.
-
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk says he intends to morph Twitter into an 'everything app' he calls X.
-
A NASA spacecraft will swing by Earth on Sunday
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will skirt Earth, coming within just a few hundred miles of us on its journey to the far-off Jupiter Trojan asteroids.
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
Entertainment
-
Who is the highest-earning Instagram influencer in Canada?
Justin Bieber is Canada's highest-earning Instagram influencer, according to estimates from NetCredit.
-
From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sex abuse claims
Kevin Spacey testified in a New York courtroom Monday that he never made a sexual pass at the actor Anthony Rapp, who has sued, claiming the Academy Award-winning actor tried to take him to bed when he was 14.
-
New Zealand arts funder rejects Shakespeare as 'imperialism'
Is Shakespeare still relevant to today's students? New Zealand's arts council appears to have its doubts after ending funding for a Shakespeare program, arguing it failed to show relevance to 'the contemporary art context' and relied on a genre 'located within a canon of imperialism.'
Business
-
These services cost more in Canada than many other countries – here's why
As the cost of living rises in Canada, many are feeling financial strain. But data shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of everyday products and services in Canada have been some of the most expensive in the world. Here's why.
-
Most consumers and businesses expect recession: Bank of Canada
New surveys from the Bank of Canada show most consumers and businesses expect Canada to enter a recession, though their views on inflation in the short run are diverging.
-
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Lifestyle
-
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
-
Baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread
A bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has created a life-sized bread sculpture of 'Star Wars' character Han Solo as he appeared after being brozen in carbonite in 'The Empire Strikes Back.'
-
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel has contracted the avian flu
Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behaviour, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
-
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain on Monday to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.
-
Canada ends South Korea's unbeaten run with 7-6 win at mixed curling worlds
Canada's Jean-Michel Menard led his rink to a 7-6 extra-end victory over previously unbeaten South Korea at the world mixed curling championships on Monday.
Autos
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.