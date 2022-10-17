Rumble in the Rockies: Watch two moose battle on a Colorado family's driveway

A family in Steamboat Springs, Colo., had a pair of unexpected visitors – and they weren't well behaved.

Video caught two moose battling in their driveway, sending the mirror of a parked vehicle flying as they locked antlers, with one of the animals even ending up in the bed of a pickup truck.

One of the spectators, Sunshine Owens, says noises from the scuffle woke up the family, who then went outside to see the wild spectacle.

