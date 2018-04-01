Ruling party candidate new Costa Rica president
Presidential candidate Carlos Alvarado, with Citizen Action Party, talks to the press after voting in the presidential runoff election in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Carlos Alvarado is a novelist and former labor minister. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 10:57PM EDT
Electoral officials in Costa Rica say the governing party's candidate has won a presidential runoff election in which same-sex marriage was a big issue.
Carlos Alvarado of the ruling Citizen Action Party has 60.6 per cent of the votes, with just over 90 per cent of ballots counted Sunday night.
Fabricio Alvarado of the National Restoration party has 39.4 per cent of the votes. The two men are not related.
Fabricio Alvarado had led the initial election round in early February after coming out strongly against a call by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for Costa Rica to allow same-sex marriage.
The new president spoke strongly for permitting gays to wed.