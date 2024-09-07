Ruins of a long-sunken Greek village emerge as drought saps a vital reservoir

Police release video of Toronto plaza shooting that killed university student
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
Like ghosts from the past, sunken villages at the bottom of water reservoirs are not meant to be seen. But the ruins of Kallio in the mountains of central Greece are becoming very much visible — and they have a warning to deliver.
As an unprecedented drought induced by climate change rampages across much of southern Europe this summer, reserves at the artificial Lake Mornos — the biggest of the four reservoirs supplying drinking water to Greece's capital, Athens — have hit their lowest in 16 years.
The receding waters have exposed what was left of Kallio, a village submerged in the late 1970s to create the reservoir some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Athens.
The ruins of sunken Kallio village are seen from above at the artificial Mornos Lake, some 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest from Athens, central Greece, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Colonies of freshwater mussels sprout from cracks in the muddy stonework — the now-empty shells tinkling like wind chimes in the breeze, blending with the sound of cowbells from herds grazing around the lake.
Greek authorities insist there is no cause for alarm, yet.
But if the drought continues and no action is taken, Athens could run out of water in about four years. Official advise Athenians to be conscious of their water consumption and preserve where they can.
Costas Koutsoubas, deputy mayor of the surrounding Doris municipality, says he is concerned for the future after a drought has lasted for three years.
“If the same weather pattern persists, if it doesn't rain enough and there's no snow, then next year we'll be talking about a dramatic situation,” he says. "We need it to pour in buckets, night and day, for five days.”
According to Eydap, the Athens water commission, total reserves for the city of about 3.6 million people fell to 678 million cubic meters in early September, from 1.13 billion cubic meters two years previously.
Lake Mornos now has about 335 million cubic meters of water — from 592 million in September 2022. That's the lowest since 2008, when the lake's reserves fell to 210 million cubic meters.
And it's not just Athens. Over the past two years, most of Greece has suffered dry winters and record-hot summers, which contributed to a spate of destructive summer wildfires. Last month, a blaze northeast of Athens gutted scores of homes and scorched a land area almost twice the size of Manhattan.
As the tourism-reliant country sees record numbers of foreign arrivals — and a summer spike in water consumption — some parts of the country face cuts in drinking water, empty irrigation reservoirs and drying boreholes.
Last week, the Environment and Energy Ministry said Eydap would reopen existing boreholes north of Athens and draw water from a fallback reservoir. It would also take additional action over the next four years, to redice network leaks, tap rivers further afield and recycle wastewater for irrigation and industrial use, the ministry said.
“Finally, if the circumstances require it, at some later point, water-saving actions will be implemented,” a ministry statement said without elaborating.
“Everyone is advised to join in the common effort through rational use of water reserves,” it added.
There is concern that more — and worse — is coming. Climate change, with human-generated greenhouse gas emissions, and rising temperatures have increased the risk of droughts.
Back when the reservoir was created, Kallio's 60-70 village homes and a half-dozen water mills seemed a small sacrifice for the greater good. The few of its inhabitants who didn't move to Athens or other cities relocated to higher ground, above the lake.
A general view from the Lidoriki village, of the artificial Mornos Lake, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) northwest from Athens, central Greece, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
With the reservoir levels sinking, they can now see the ruins of their old homes.
“We were very upset to leave, it was a great village,” said Constantinos Gerodimos, a 90-year-old farmer.
“We had lots of water, orchards with fruit trees, you name it," he said. "People from other villages would come here to get water.”
Constantinos Gerodimos, left, 90-year-old farmer who used to live in the village of Kallio before it was submerged in the artificial Mornos lake, and his wife Maria pose, some 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest from Athens, central Greece, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Associated Press writer Theodora Tongas at Lake Mornos, Greece, contributed to this story.
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
Apple excited fans with its vision for its 'Apple Intelligence' artificial intelligence system earlier this year. Now, it's time for the company to prove it really works.
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
The Worm made a guest appearance on WWE's Smackdown at Rogers Place Friday night.
The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election despite polls citing his unpopularity among Canadians. Here's a look at what would happen if he decided to call it quits.
Here are some of the most anticipated films of this fall, from large to small and everything in between.
What some B.C. construction workers describe as the worst aspect of their jobs will be coming to an end next month, the province announced.
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a moose on Friday evening in Saint-Modeste, near Rivière-du-Loup in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
The RCMP arrested a 20-year-old man who was allegedly in the process of planning a deadly terror attack targeting Jewish citizens in the United States. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as Shazeb Jadoon, was arrested on Wednesday in Ormstown, Que., located 61 km southwest of Montreal.
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are veering sharply in how they gear up for Tuesday's presidential debate, setting up a showdown that reflects not just two separate visions for the country but two politicians who approach big moments very differently.
The number of children who were burned to death in a school dormitory in central Kenya has risen to 21, the government spokesperson said Saturday.
An American woman accused of killing her two youngest children in Colorado last December told her 11-year-old daughter who survived the attack that God made her do it, a prosecutor said in a London court.
A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and other charges.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday, responding to a call from a far-left party leader who criticized as a 'power grab' the president's appointment of a conservative new prime minister, Michel Barnier.
The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election despite polls citing his unpopularity among Canadians. Here's a look at what would happen if he decided to call it quits.
The former governor of the Bank of Canada who has long been touted as a possible Liberal candidate or successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will give the party some advice on the economy at the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C. next week.
China launched a complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization on Friday over recently announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, aluminum and steel.
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
Quebec will authorize advance requests for medical assistance in dying (MAID) without waiting for Ottawa to amend its Criminal Code.
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
Boeing's first astronaut mission ended Friday night with an empty capsule landing and two test pilots still in space, left behind until next year because NASA judged their return too risky.
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company is in hot water for allegedly providing technology that can be used for mass surveillance and censorship.
Here are some of the most anticipated films of this fall, from large to small and everything in between.
After well over a decade of planning to adapt his life story into a stage musical, the 83-year-old Ottawa-born musician says the concept is finally getting traction.
Scott, Hollywood's perpetual rolling stone even at age 86, may be preparing to unveil 'Gladiator II,' one of his biggest epics yet, but at the moment he's got the Bee Gees on the brain. Scott is developing a biopic on the Gibb brothers. On a recent Zoom call from his office in Los Angeles, he was surrounded by meticulously plotted storyboards.
Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy. But despite the unions' 'summer of discontent' and an ongoing court challenge, the new rules will still kick in on Sept. 9.
Canada Post is proposing an increase to regulated postage rates next year, bringing the price of most stamps up by 25 cents to $1.24.
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Financial Independence and Early Retirement (FIRE) is a growing movement for people looking to retire earlier than the traditional age. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew digs into the origins of the FIRE formula and outlines steps to implement it in your life.
To Erin Tridle, it felt as though the universe paved the way for her to meet the love of her life years before their actual meeting.
An emotional memorial was held Friday for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at their old high school in Gloucester City, New Jersey.
Canadian swimmer Sebastian Massabie has set a new world record while claiming gold at the Paralympics.
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
A large fire destroyed a greenhouse in Surrey early Saturday morning, causing "quite a spectacle," according to firefighters.
It’s been a warm start to September in B.C., and in some communities record-breakingly so, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
A tow truck driver is dead and another person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a major crash on Highway 1 in Langley Friday night.
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
A woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Whitby early Saturday morning.
Calgary water consumption ticked up to 505 million litres Friday as sweltering mid-summer temperatures drove up demand.
An emotional memorial was held Friday for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at their old high school in Gloucester City, New Jersey.
A precious -- and tasty -- cargo arrived in Calgary Saturday.
Canadian para canoeist Brianna Hennessy raced to her first Paralympic medal with a reminder of her mother on her paddle.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent.
Ottawa Fire Services says two adults have been displaced following a fire that started in the garage of their home in Orleans Friday evening.
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
Family and community members gathered in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood on Saturday to pay respects to a 14-year-old boy who was killed while riding a scooter in the summer.
A petition has garnered more than 10,000 signatures calling for the Quebec subsidy for service dogs to be extended to those with autism.
A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after an SUV and a semi truck crashed on Highway 13 near Sedgewick on Friday.
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.
A homeowner in a southside neighbourhood says his property is about to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in value because of the City of Edmonton.
The Nova Scotia RCMP has issued a formal apology to African Nova Scotians and people of African descent for the historic use of street checks and other harmful interactions.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority has released more information about the significant flooding at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on August 25.
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
Corn maze season has officially begun throughout Manitoba – a sign that fall is just around the corner.
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
Two political parties in Saskatchewan are considering a potential alliance ahead of the upcoming provincial election.
The Victoria Club Regina has a weekend of activities planned in celebration of 100 years of operation.
Three teens were arrested for an armed robbery at a Kitchener jewelry store after witnesses caught and detained the suspects until officers arrived on scene.
Guelph tenants worry they'll have find a new home after recently receiving N-13 notices from their new apartment owner.
Brantford Police say a missing teen hasn't been seen since Sept. 1.
Two political parties in Saskatchewan are considering a potential alliance ahead of the upcoming provincial election.
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
The owner of a pack of dogs that drew the ire of residents of Allan, Sask. says he was run out of town after his neighbours grew fearful of his beloved pets.
Ontario is reporting the first human case of rabies contracted in the province in more than half a century.
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
The City of London’s municipal enforcement team spent Saturday at 700 units on Kipps Lane, helping tenants address property standards issues.
The Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a robbery and stabbing following an incident early Saturday morning.
The trial of former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continued on Friday.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Bayshore Drive near Frank Street in Midland on Saturday.
Officers from Southern Georgian OPP are investigating an alleged overnight sexual assault incident in Midland last weekend.
The 35th annual Parkinson Canada 'SuperWalk' in Barrie on Saturday raised more than $30,000 to support Parkinson's Disease research.
The Special Investigations Unit’s (SIU) forensic investigators remain on scene Saturday afternoon following Friday’s fatal shooting involving a Windsor police officer.
Citing a vibrant business and dining scene, more active streets and a perception of greater safety, residents at a new event in Walkerville say the neighborhood has become Windsor's "real downtown," outshining the traditional core as the city's most desirable place to be — day or night.
Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to watch for deer while out on the roads, especially at dusk and dawn.
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
It’s been a warm start to September in B.C., and in some communities record-breakingly so, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Brendan Colin McBride, the man accused of killing one man and assaulting another in downtown Vancouver Wednesday, was identified by the courts as requiring counselling and forensic psychiatric services as part of a probation order in 2022.
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.
A more inclusive and welcoming land acknowledgment has been released by the City of Lethbridge.
Those looking to do some de-cluttering ahead of the fall can put their unwanted items on their front lawn for the annual Reuse Rendezvous this weekend.
A pasta shortage in Sault Ste. Marie is almost never the case, but for one local food bank, the common carb was a rare sight just a few weeks ago.
A 41-year-old resident of the Sault is accused of posing as a teacher from Wasaga Beach and threatening a child from a nearby community into sending intimate images of themselves.
Two suspects from southern Ontario have been charged after police in Kenora, Ont., made a major drug bust on Labour Day.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.