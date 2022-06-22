Royals thank Caribbean migrants for contribution to the U.K.

Royals thank Caribbean migrants for contribution to the U.K.

Britain's Prince William speaks during the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station in London, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The unveiling of the statue - of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases on Wednesday will mark Windrush Day. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP) Britain's Prince William speaks during the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station in London, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The unveiling of the statue - of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases on Wednesday will mark Windrush Day. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social