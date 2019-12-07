TORONTO -- In a rare statement, a spokesperson for Prince Charles has dismissed persistent rumours claiming Queen Elizabeth II plans to retire when she turns 95.

“There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 — or any other age,” the Clarence House spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email on Saturday.

In late November, British publications were awash with stories speculating the Queen, who is 93, was planning her retirement for 2021, following her 95th birthday.

Citing various insider sources and royal watchers, the tabloids claimed the Prince of Wales was already in the process of taking over the reins, as evidenced by his alleged leadership role in the fallout from the scandal involving his brother, Prince Andrew.

According to reports, Prince Charles and his father Prince Philip met with Prince Andrew days after his disastrous BBC interview in November, in which he was questioned about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It’s purported that Prince Charles played a central role in his brother’s decision to step back from public duties.

“The Prince of Wales is fundamentally running the family now. He is fundamentally making all the major decisions, he’s been delegated a lot of the travel and most of the ceremonial duties of the monarchy that the Queen can delegate,” CTV Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen told CTVNews.ca last month.

While the Queen’s first-born son said there are no current plans for her to retire, if she does in the future, Prince Charles would be become Prince Regent and rule in her stead. There is also the possibility the Queen could abdicate entirely, which means Prince Charles would become king.

The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, retired from public life in 2017 when he was 96 years old.