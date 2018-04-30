Royal wedding mania: Hotels offering $50,000 packages, Union Jack condoms
This April 27, 2018 photo shows a horse and carriage in front of The Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Beth J. Harpaz, The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 10:25AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 10:27AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Hotels are getting in on royal wedding mania.
New York's Moxy Times Square is including condoms with a Union Jack logo as part of an overnight stay.
The Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans has a royal wedding-themed package priced at $51,918. The numbers match the May 19 date of Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry.
Markle's character on "Suits" dreamed she'd be married at the Plaza in New York, so the hotel plans to livestream the wedding at a Champagne breakfast.
The Drake hotel in Chicago will host a royal-themed luncheon May 19 with the same menu served in 1996 when Harry's mother Princess Diana stayed there. Guests can even book the suite Diana stayed in. The Drake is also offering special royal teas and screenings of royal-themed movies.
