Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family.

This majestic estate, with its stunning architecture and sprawling grounds, has played host to countless royal summers and pivotal moments in the monarchy's history. From Queen Victoria's adoration of the castle to its significance for Queen Elizabeth II, Balmoral has become synonymous with royal tradition and privacy. The castle's rich heritage and its role in the lives of the Royals makes it a subject of enduring fascination.

This Aug. 2002 file photo shows Balmoral Castle, near Ballater in the Scottish Highlands (AP Photo / Martin Cleaver)

Balmoral Castle is situated in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The estate lies within the Cairngorms National Park, on the right banks of the River Dee. Covering an expansive area of about 50,000 acres, Balmoral boasts a diverse landscape that includes gardens, a deer forest, and grouse moors.

Balmoral has been a cherished residence of the British Royal Family since 1852, when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert purchased it privately. The hideaway has served as a summer retreat for generations of royals, offering a secluded haven away from public scrutiny.

It has played host to numerous significant events in royal history, including the honeymoon of King Charles III and Princess Diana, young Princes Harry and William learning of the death of their mother, and it's where Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.

While Balmoral Castle itself remains a private residence, not open to the public, portions of the grounds and gardens are accessible to visitors during specific periods. From April to July, guided tours allow the public to explore the estate's beautiful surroundings. The working nature of the estate is evident in its various buildings and staff dedicated to maintaining the property. Additionally, the estate includes private residences such as Birkhall, which is used by King Charles III.

Balmoral has shaped public perception of the monarchy, playing a key part in establishing the social phenomenon of the Scottish season. The Royal Family's love for the Highlands has influenced tourism and sparked interest in Scottish culture. Attendance at events like the Braemar Gathering has further cemented the connection between the monarchy and Scotland. The fact that Queen Elizabeth II chose to die at Balmoral was her final love letter to the retreat that she described as one of her favourite royal residences.

Ghostly presence

Balmoral Castle, like many royal residences, has its share of ghostly tales. One of the most prominent spectral figures according to folklore is John Brown, a former groundskeeper from the 1800s. Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had an encounter with Brown's ghost and felt his presence in the castle. The apparition is said to wander the corridors, always clad in his traditional kilt. While these sightings remain unverified, they contribute to the castle's mysterious aura.

Life at Balmoral Castle offers the Royal Family a chance to escape public duties and enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle. The day often begins with the Queen being greeted by a bagpiper under her window. Family members engage in various activities, including walks, picnics, and spending time with their beloved dogs.

Queen Victoria is awakened every morning by sound of the royal bagpipes beneath her bedroom window; the music generally lasts from eight to nine o'clock, Balmoral Castle, United Kingdom, illustration from the magazine The Graphic, volume XXVI, no 676, November 11, 1882 (Getty Images)

The atmosphere is described as having “room to breathe and run,” allowing for a more down-to-earth experience.

Meals at Balmoral are often informal affairs. Lunch is typically enjoyed outdoors, and dinner is a family occasion. The late Prince Philip was known to man the grill during barbecues, while Queen Elizabeth II prepared the salad dressing. Surprisingly, even the Queen participated in household chores, with former Prime Minister Tony Blair recounting her stacking plates and doing the washing up.

Balmoral has been the backdrop for numerous Royal Family stories. One amusing tale involves Queen Elizabeth II's encounter with American tourists who failed to recognize her. When asked if she had ever met the Queen, she wittily replied, "No," and pointed to her protection officer, adding, "But he has." The castle's ballroom reportedly has a bat problem, with the Queen once attempting to catch them herself using a net.

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving then prime minister Liz Truss at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Sept. 6, 2022 (Jane Barlow / Pool Photo via AP)

The 'Balmoral test'

Balmoral has played host to numerous royal guests and dignitaries over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular visitors since their university days, now bringing their children to experience the Scottish retreat. Prime ministers are expected to visit annually, with varying degrees of success. The new UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Stramer is expected to spend some time there this summer. Harold Wilson reportedly enjoyed his trips, participating in barbecues and parlour games, while others found the experience less relaxing.

The Balmoral test is something that has long been talked about. “They call it the Queen’s Balmoral Test but I would call it more of a royal initiation," BAZAAR.com's Royal Editor at Large Omid Scobie said in 2020. “But despite all the talk of it being a ‘test’, the Queen is also at her most laid back during summers at Balmoral. Her Majesty will always goes out of her way to make every guest feel welcome and at home. You will be included in the family barbecues, part of every meal and, if you’re lucky enough, get to play with the Queen’s dogs.”

The Princess of Wales allegedly visited Balmoral for the first time in 2009, two years prior to her nuptials to Prince William. It was also speculated that the Duchess of Sussex was presented to the Queen by Prince Harry at Balmoral in 2017.

Despite Princess Diana acing the Balmoral test brilliantly, she found some subsequent visits less enjoyable. She described "negative atmospheres" at the castle with the Royal Family, as revealed in her conversations with biographer Andrew Morton for the book Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words.

Who's in this summer?

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall watch Tunisia's Ons Jabeur play Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in a women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

An invite to Balmoral is a veritable measure of who’s in and who’s out of the royal inner circle. So, who will be in residence at the royal hideaway this summer at the invitation of the King and Queen? Firm favourites Zara and Mike Tindall are likely to decline the invitation to holiday with King Charles this summer. Inside sources claim that the mother of three and ex-Olympian Zara has put her name down for the Wellington International Horse Trials.

The event is scheduled to coincide with the Royal Family's annual gathering. The trials are set for August 24-26 over the Bank Holiday, which aligns with the Royal Family's planned highland retreat.

The Express newspaper reports that the royals are organizing their yearly Sunday service 535 miles away at Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral in Scotland on the same weekend. But it seems that the King is so eager to have Mike, Zara and their little ones at the service that he's contemplating moving it forward by a week to suit their schedule.

It's unclear if His Majesty is expected to ask the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him at Balmoral this summer (there are conflicting reports that he will or will not invite them) but one thing is sure -- they will decline the invitation. Harry and Meghan have previously visited Balmoral before stepping back from their roles as senior working royals. The reason Harry and Meghan will decline the invitation is over security concerns that Prince Harry has for his family when they are in the U.K. In an interview with ITV’s Tabloids on Trial, Harry said, “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who read this stuff, to act on what they have read, and whether that is a knife or acid … they are genuine concerns for me, they are one of the reasons I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

This summer, the Wales clan will likely journey to Balmoral, offering them much-needed respite and solitude after a challenging start to 2024. The estate holds particular importance for William, who regards Scotland as the wellspring of some of his most joyous recollections, but also, his most sorrowful. We can also expect to see Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie retreat to Balmoral for some downtime with the family. The Queen’s family could also get an invite too ­with her son Tom Parker-Bowles and her daughter Laura Lopes making the trip along with their children.

Private tours

Balmoral Castle opens its doors to the public from early April through August. For the first time since 1855, private tours of the castle's interior are now available. These exclusive tours, limited to 10 people per group, offer a historical journey through several beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle. Visitors learn about the castle's origins and its significance to the Royal Family. The tour includes access to the grounds, gardens, and exhibitions. An audio guide is also available in multiple languages, providing a comprehensive tour of the estate.

A flag flaps in the wind at half staff on Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on Sept. 9, 2022, a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch (Alastair Grant / AP Photo)

Balmoral Castle stands as a testament to the enduring connection between the Royal Family and the Scottish Highlands. This cherished retreat has had an influence on royal traditions, shaping the monarchy's identity and offering a unique glimpse into their private lives. From Queen Victoria's time to the present day, Balmoral has been a place to unwind, make crucial decisions, and create lasting family memories. Its stunning surroundings and rich history continue to captivate both the Royals and the public alike.

The castle's blend of tradition and modernity reflects the evolving nature of the British monarchy. As a working estate, it balances public access with royal privacy, allowing visitors to experience its grandeur while preserving its role as a family home. Balmoral's impact extends beyond its gates, shaping public perception and contributing to Scotland's cultural identity. Whether hosting political discussionsor family barbecues, this Highland haven remains a crucial part of Royal life, offering a peaceful retreat to reflect and reconnect with nature.