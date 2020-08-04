TORONTO -- The Royal Family shared public birthday greetings for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Tuesday as the former actress turned 39.

Meghan, who married Prince Harry in 2018, is one of several members of the Royal Family to celebrate birthdays amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations that have been pared down dramatically because of the health crisis. In June, the Queen’s annual Trooping the Colour birthday parade was cancelled.

On Tuesday, the Queen’s Instagram and Twitter accounts shared a photo of Meghan and the monarch on a visit to Chester, England, in 2018 before the Duchess and Prince Harry announced they would “step back” as senior members of the Royal Family.

Also wishing the Duchess well on Tuesday, William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Charles, Prince of Wales, and wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, shared undated images of Meghan on social media.

