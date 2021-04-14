TORONTO -- Following the death of Prince Philip, members of the Royal Family have shared never-before-seen photos on social media of the Duke of Edinburgh.

One of the first photos of the Queen and Prince Philip with their great-grandchildren was posted on the official Royal Family Instagram account on Wednesday.

The previously unseen shot, which was taken in 2018 at Balmoral Castle by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, shows the pair posing on a sofa with seven of their great-grandchildren.

Prince Louis is pictured as a baby on the Queen's lap while Princess Charlotte sits beside the two, holding his hand. Prince Philip has his arm around Isla Phillips, who is holding her younger cousin Lena Tindall. Her big sister Mia Tindall stands next to them.

Eldest cousin Savannah Phillips stands between the Queen and Prince Philip behind the couch, while Prince George stands next to the monarch.

The Queen and Prince Philip have welcomed three new great-grandchildren in the three years since the photo was taken.

Prince William and Kate also shared a new photo in honour of Prince Philip, featuring their two eldest children on the Kensington Royal Instagram account on Wednesday.

The photo, which was taken in 2015 also at Balmoral Castle, shows a young Prince George holding hands with his father, Prince William, while a baby Princess Charlotte peers at her great-grandparents from Kate’s arms. The Queen can be seen smiling back at Princess Charlotte as Prince Philip faces the camera.

"Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather," the caption of the photo read.

On Monday, Kensington Palace released another never-before-seen photo of Prince Philip and Prince George seated together in a horse-drawn carriage along with a statement from the Duke of Cambridge on his grandfather's death.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour," William said in the photo’s caption.

Prince Charles also honoured his father on Wednesday with two new photos.

The first is a black-and-white photo from 1966 of the pair on horseback playing polo. The second photo shows Prince Philip smiling alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Prince William and Kate's 2011 wedding.

Princess Eugenie shared a tribute to her grandfather earlier on Wednesday, noting her personal memories of Prince Philip, along with a photo of them and Princess Beatrice at the 2012 Derby Festival.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer," Princess Eugenie wrote in the caption.

"I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren," she added.

Prince Philip died on April 9 at Windsor Castle aged 99. His funeral is set for April 17.