Royal children start new academic year at school in Windsor
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children start the academic year at a new school on Thursday after the family traded the bustle of central London for the slower pace of life outside the capital.
In preparation for the first day of classes, the palace released photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visiting Lambrook School, near Windsor, during a welcome event for new pupils that took place before the start of the term.
Prince William and his wife, Kate, selected the outdoorsy prep school with its 52 acres (21 hectares) of grounds after they decided to move to Windsor, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) from their old home at Kensington Palace in central London.
School fees will cost William and Kate in excess of 50,000 pounds (US$57,400) a year.
The family is now based at Adelaide Cottage, a historic home near Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II has spent most of her time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The queen gave William and Kate permission to lease the four-bedroom house that was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831.
MORE WORLD NEWS
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Mental health resources needed for First Nations communities grieving from 'collective trauma' following Sask. attacks: expert
A mental health expert says trauma counselling resources are needed in First Nations communities to cope with the aftermath of the stabbing attacks that began on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.
Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
6M Canadians don't have a family doctor, a third of them have been looking for over a year: report
More than a third of Canadians who don’t have a family doctor say they have been searching for one for more than a year, all while their health is declining compared to those with easy family doctor access, new research shows.
Canada
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Chief to speak after mass stabbing suspect dies following four-day manhunt
The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died in police custody following a four-day manhunt.
Spy service analyst appeals judge's decision to throw out his discrimination case
A Canadian Security Intelligence Service employee is appealing a Federal Court judge's decision to toss out his discrimination lawsuit against the spy agency.
Mental health resources needed for First Nations communities grieving from 'collective trauma' following Sask. attacks: expert
A mental health expert says trauma counselling resources are needed in First Nations communities to cope with the aftermath of the stabbing attacks that began on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.
Officer's testimony at N.S. shooting inquiry indicates lessons for RCMP: experts
While news organizations weren't able to broadcast Const. Greg Wiley's testimony, his testimony has created a range of reactions.
'I was speechless': Cape Breton woman finds lost wedding ring at local dump
A Cape Breton woman’s search for her wedding and other rings began at home, but ended at the Cape Breton Regional Municipality Solid Waste transfer facility.
World
Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant
The head of Ukraine's atomic energy operator accused Russia on Thursday of trying to 'steal' Europe's largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster.
Swedish student given life for killing 2 teachers with axe
An 18-year-old man who attacked and killed two teachers with an axe at a southern Swedish high school was found guilty of two counts of murder on Thursday and sentenced to life in prison.
Another U.S. congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions
Another U.S. congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high over its claims to the self-governed island.
Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Document seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities
A document describing a foreign government's military defences, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils US$2B in military aid for Europe
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday as the Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than US$2.8 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.
Politics
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
Here's how many people voted to pick the Conservative Party of Canada's next leader
The Conservative party's next leader will be chosen by nearly 418,000 members.
-
Five policy questions Tory leadership front-runner Pierre Poilievre hasn't answered
As the race winds down, and with many expecting Pierre Poilievre to be named the party's next leader, here's a look at some of the pressing questions Poilievre hasn't yet answered - and is likely to face in the next general election.
Health
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
-
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Almost one in five Canadians say they tested positive for COVID-19 before April 2022, according to a national survey by Statistics Canada.
-
WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over
The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12 per cent, according to the World Health Organization's latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
-
Stunning new 8K footage shows Titanic as it's never been seen before
New footage has been released showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.
Entertainment
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century attends Toronto concert
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
Here's what celebrities get in their gift bags at TIFF
As the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off, numerous celebrities arriving in the city to promote their latest films will be treated to a 'welcome to Toronto' themed gift bag. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what celebrities at this year's festival will receive.
-
Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Drake, LeBron James and Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a TIFF documentary.
Business
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
-
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession.
-
Truss: U.K. to cap domestic energy prices, end fracking ban
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Thursday that her government will cap domestic energy prices for homes and businesses to ease a cost-of-living crisis that has left people and businesses across the U.K. facing a bleak winter.
Lifestyle
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
Sports
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
-
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
-
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by U.S. ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced.
Autos
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.