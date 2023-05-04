Royal biographer recounts moment Camilla's pen helped keep Charles calm

Months after video surfaced of King Charles III’s encounter with a leaky pen, one royal expert is sharing the moment Queen Consort Camilla helped prevent what could have been another tense moment that also involved a pen.

Royal biographer Angela Levin joined the King and Queen Consort during a recent royal engagement at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, she told CTV National News in an interview. As the King was preparing to sign documents, Camilla immediately took a pen out of her handbag, Levin said.

“[She] held it up to me and winked at me, and handed it to him to sign,” Levin told CTV National News. “And he sort of laughed at her and signed it.”

In an effort to defuse what could have been a tense situation, the Queen Consort turned it “into a sort of joke,” Levin said.

“It was very funny,” said the royal biographer. “She knows what to do.”

This comes months after a video surfaced of the King fussing with a pen that appears to be leaking. The video was taken during the royal couple’s visit to Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Sept. 13.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing,” the King said after using the pen during a signing ceremony. It was then promptly removed by a royal aide.

“He was showed in a really angry mood … because he just couldn't get it to work,” Levin said. “If you think what he had gone through those last few days, you can imagine that he was completely exhausted.”

The King had been touring the United Kingdom at the time, just days after his mother died on Sept. 8.

