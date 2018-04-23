

CTVNews.ca Staff





Royal lovers were treated to their first glimpse of the latest member of the Royal Family, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge emerged from hospital a mere six hours after the birth of their new son to introduce him to the world.

Prince William and Kate greeted a crowd of cheering well-wishers outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday evening, with the newborn wrapped in a white shawl in his mother’s arms.

Wearing a dress of red and white – perhaps in a nod towards St George’s Day, England's national day, the Duchess looked much as Diana, Princess of Wales did when she emerged on the very same steps in 1984, carrying an infant Prince Harry.

Once again, the Duchess chose high heels and a knee-length dress designed by Jenny Packham – the same designer who created the dresses she wore after the birth of her other children.

But the bright red hue and large white collar was a bit of a departure from the pale blue Kate wore after the 2013 birth of Prince George, and the pale yellow and white she wore after delivering Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Dozens of cameras lined the streets to watch as the royal couple made their way down the stairs, waved to the crowd, and posed for photos.

“Very happy, very excited, thank you,” Prince William told reporters when asked how they were feeling.

After stepping back into the hospital to load the baby into a car seat, the couple re-emerged and headed for a waiting car for the drive home to Kensington Palace.

“Thrice the worry now,” William called out to reporters. “We didn’t keep you waiting too long this time.”