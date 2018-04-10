

Royal watchers are buzzing with anticipation that Prince William and his wife Kate’s third baby is due any day now, after the hospital where the couple’s first two children were born offered some new clues.

Metal barriers and new signs restricting parking until the end of the month were erected outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in west London, England. It’s the same wing where the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015. Prince William and Prince Harry were also born there.

A spokesperson for the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, the body which oversees the hospital, confirmed to CTVNews.ca that barriers and parking signs had been installed outside this week. A notice on the NHS Trust’s website advised patients of a “number of operational measures” along South Wharf Road.

“These security measures will help ensure that all of our staff, patients and their families can go about their business as safely and as easily as possible during this anticipated period of heightened media attention,” the message reads.

Photos posted online by local media showed yellow signs informing the public that parking on South Wharf Road will be suspended from April 9 to April 30 for an “event.”

In October, the Royal Family announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting their third child in April, 2018. They have not released her expected due date, however.

As per royal tradition, the couple is expected to reveal the newest addition to their family to the public when they leave the hospital wing through the front door where a crush of reporters and cameras will inevitably await them.

Prince William and Kate’s third child will become the fifth in line to the throne after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. When the baby is born, Prince Harry will be bumped to sixth in the line of succession.