LONDON -- The youngest member of the royal family, Archie Mountabatten-Windsor, is being christened in a private family ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 2-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be baptized Saturday in a private chapel at the castle by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England.

He will wear a lace and satin christening gown that was also used for his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Parents Prince Harry and Meghan have faced criticism for not giving the public a glimpse of the event and declining to reveal the names of Archie's godparents. The couple plans to release official photos of the baptism later.

Archie was born May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

