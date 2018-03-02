

The Associated Press





MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore is pleading for money to pay for his legal bills as he fights a lawsuit against a woman who says he molested her when she was 14.

Moore said on a campaign Facebook page Thursday that his "resources have been depleted." The link indicated that Moore had raised just $32,000 of a $250,000 fundraising goal.

Leigh Corfman has accused Moore of touching her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. She is suing Moore, saying Moore and his campaign defamed her as he denied the allegations.

Moore has sent multiple emails to supporters seeking donations to the fund since losing the 2017 election to Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.