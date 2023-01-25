Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case
Romanian prosecutors on Wednesday were carrying out forensic searches of mobile phones and laptops as they look for further evidence in the case of social media personality Andrew Tate, who is detained in the country on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, an official said.
Tate, 36, a dual British-U.S. citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained in late December in Romania's capital, Bucharest, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women.
Both the Tates appeared on Wednesday, in handcuffs as they were escorted by law enforcement officials from a police van to the offices of DIICOT, Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, in Bucharest.
Ramona Bolla, a DIICOT spokesperson, confirmed to The Associated Press that the forensic searches of the digital devices are taking place Wednesday, in order to obtain further evidence in the case.
Responding to a journalist's question as he arrived at the DIICOT offices, Andrew Tate was heard saying that "the case file is completely empty" and that "there is no justice in Romania." His brother, Tristan, was also heard saying: "...for my money, that is why I am in jail, I have money that they were going to steal."
Both the Tates will remain in detention until late February after a judge on Friday granted prosecutors a request to extend for a second time their detention by 30 days. It is not clear whether the Tates have appealed Friday's ruling.
Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.
After the Tates and the two women were arrested in December, DIICOT said in a statement that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group.
The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love, and later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for substantial financial gains.
A post appeared late Tuesday on Andrew Tate's Twitter account that read: "My case is a political operation designed to degrade my influence. Throughout history, unjust imprisonment has been used to silence empowering people. The game hasn't changed."
Earlier in January, Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest where they towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche. They reported seizing assets worth an estimated $3.9 million.
Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims. Tate also unsuccessfully appealed the asset seizure.
McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Economists concerned about Bank of Canada's expected interest rate hike, but suspect it will be the last
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike on Wednesday, and economists are hoping that it will be the last one for a while, with some warning it could be a step closer to recession as Canada tries to balance the need to fight inflation with the growing pressure on the housing market.
Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says
Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.
Five Canadian cities among most overrated in the world: report
Five Canadian cities are among the most overrated cities for tourists to visit in the world, according to a new report.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
5 things to know for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike, First Nations investigators find 'evidence of genocide,' and Toronto police charge four teens after a swarming attack. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
