Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land

During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • 4-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees

    A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world's largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and had better work-life balance.

  • Home Depot says it will raise pay for Canadian, U.S. workers

    Home Depot said Tuesday it's investing US$1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Starting pay will be at least $15 per hour in all markets.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social