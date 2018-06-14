Roller coaster derails, drops 2 riders 30 feet; 6 injured
Daytona Beach Firefighters working to free two riders dangling in a roller coaster car. (Twitter/DaytonaBeachFD)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 10:39PM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet (10 metres) above the ground.
News outlets quote the Daytona Beach Fire Department's Twitter account as saying two riders fell to the ground from the ride at Daytona Beach Boardwalk Thursday night. It says a total of 10 riders were rescued. It says the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.
The Daytona Beach Police tweeted that it was assisting the fire department.
#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
