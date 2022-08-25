Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees cry while praying during a gathering to mark the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at a Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Shafiqur Rahman / AP) Rohingya refugees cry while praying during a gathering to mark the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at a Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Shafiqur Rahman / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social