Rockets hit U.S. base in east Syria without causing losses

A U.S. military vehicle on a patrol in the countryside near the town of Qamishli, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. U.S. and Kurdish-led forces had arrested an Islamic State group militant in eastern Syria. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File) A U.S. military vehicle on a patrol in the countryside near the town of Qamishli, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. U.S. and Kurdish-led forces had arrested an Islamic State group militant in eastern Syria. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social