

Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press





BAGHDAD -- Iraqi security officials say 17 Katyusha rockets have hit an Iraqi air base south of the city of Mosul that houses American troops.

The two officials say there are no immediate reports of casualties from the attack, which occurred on Friday evening.

The officials say the barrage of rockets appear to have originated in Mosul and struck the Iraqi army base in Qayyara. That's about 60 kilometres, or 38 miles, south of Mosul, where a U.S.-led coalition is helping Iraqi forces battle remnants of the Islamic State group.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Iraq announced victory over IS two years ago, but the extremist group is still active.