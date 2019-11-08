Rockets hit Iraq base housing U.S. troops
In this Feb. 23, 2017 photo, U.S. Army soldiers stand outside their armored vehicle on a joint base with Iraqi army south of Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi security officials say 17 Katyusha rockets have hit an Iraqi air base south of the city of Mosul that houses American troops. The two officials say there are no immediate reports of casualties from the attack, which occurred on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File)
Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 2:39PM EST
BAGHDAD -- Iraqi security officials say 17 Katyusha rockets have hit an Iraqi air base south of the city of Mosul that houses American troops.
The two officials say there are no immediate reports of casualties from the attack, which occurred on Friday evening.
The officials say the barrage of rockets appear to have originated in Mosul and struck the Iraqi army base in Qayyara. That's about 60 kilometres, or 38 miles, south of Mosul, where a U.S.-led coalition is helping Iraqi forces battle remnants of the Islamic State group.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Iraq announced victory over IS two years ago, but the extremist group is still active.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Rockets hit Iraq base housing U.S. troops
- Arm found inside shark is likely that of Scottish tourist
- La. judge offers rapist US$150K chance to reduce prison sentence, victim refuses
- Iraqi spiritual leader warns of 'great risks' from protests
- Friends, family support Twitter employee charged in spy case