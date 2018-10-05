

CTVNews.ca Staff





A small English village has unveiled a statue of Donald Trump – facing off against a fictional schoolgirl.

One of children’s author Roald Dahl’s best loved books, Matilda, turned 30 this week.

Ahead of the anniversary, The Roald Dahl Story Company asked the British public what Matilda's life would be like in 2018 and which figure the strong-willed girl would be most likely to confront.

The statue of the tenacious youngster stands at just four feet, astride a stack of books including classics Moby Dick and Great Expectations.

In the novel, bookworm Matilda – whose name means strength in battle - comes into conflict with cruel school headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

Trump was chosen to replace Miss Trunchbull as Matilda’s top adversary by 42 per cent of respondents in a survey of more than 2,000 Brits.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and TV presenter Piers Morgan were the second and third runners-up, respectively.

Bernie Hall, from The Roald Dahl Story Company, told the BBC: "Matilda demonstrates that it's possible for anyone, no matter how small and powerless they feel, to defeat the Trunchbulls in their own lives – a message that feels more relevant today than it did 30 years ago."

The temporary statues were unveiled in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, where Dahl lived for 36 years, outside the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre.

The centre is closed due to flooding and will reopen on October 20.

According to the poll, the most likely career choices for 30-something Matilda are school teacher, UN ambassador or librarian.

A musical based on the novel won five Tony Awards for its Broadway production in 2013.

The story also provided the basis for the 1996 American film of the same name, directed by Danny DeVito.

Roald Dahl, who also wrote The BFG, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach, died in 1990, aged 74.