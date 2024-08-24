World

    • Roadside bomb kills at least 2 children and wounds 15 people in restive southwest Pakistan

    Pakistani police commandos attend a training session in Nowshera, near Peshawar Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015. Authorities formed a Special Combat Unit after Taliban militants stormed a Peshawar school on Dec. 16, 2014 and massacred 150 children and teachers. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad) Pakistani police commandos attend a training session in Nowshera, near Peshawar Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015. Authorities formed a Special Combat Unit after Taliban militants stormed a Peshawar school on Dec. 16, 2014 and massacred 150 children and teachers. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
    Share
    QUETTA, Pakistan -

    CONTENT WARNING: This story contains descriptions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

    A roadside bomb attached to a motorcycle went off near a police office in restive southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least two children and wounding 15 people, authorities said.

    Local police official Mujirbur Rehman said the bomb seemed to have been detonated using a remote control and that an investigation was ongoing. He also said some of those wounded included policemen and passersby and some were hospitalized in critical condition.

    The bodies of the dead were also transported to a nearby hospital, Rehman added.

    No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that happened in Pishin, a district in Balochistan province. However, suspicion is likely to fall on separatist groups who have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.

    Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced the bombing in a statement and mourned the slain children, saying those behind the attack “do not deserve to be called humans.” He also vowed to continue the “war against terrorists and their facilitators until they are eliminated.”

    For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News