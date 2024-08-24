Roadside bomb kills at least 2 children and wounds 15 people in restive southwest Pakistan

'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
CONTENT WARNING: This story contains descriptions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.
A roadside bomb attached to a motorcycle went off near a police office in restive southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least two children and wounding 15 people, authorities said.
Local police official Mujirbur Rehman said the bomb seemed to have been detonated using a remote control and that an investigation was ongoing. He also said some of those wounded included policemen and passersby and some were hospitalized in critical condition.
The bodies of the dead were also transported to a nearby hospital, Rehman added.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that happened in Pishin, a district in Balochistan province. However, suspicion is likely to fall on separatist groups who have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced the bombing in a statement and mourned the slain children, saying those behind the attack “do not deserve to be called humans.” He also vowed to continue the “war against terrorists and their facilitators until they are eliminated.”
For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
French authorities on Saturday opened a terrorism investigation after an arson attack on a synagogue in a southwestern Mediterranean town injured a police officer and security forces searched for a suspect.
In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
Romanian authorities towed away a fleet of luxury vehicles Saturday from the home of the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, days after he was placed under house arrest following new human trafficking allegations.
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
Prosecutors in Italy said Saturday they have opened an investigation into shipwreck and manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily, killing seven people onboard.
The number of travellers visiting Canada has increased over the past four years, but is still below levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls says his entire family is reeling from the loss.
The suspect in a fatal shooting in South Vancouver last month was arrested Wednesday in Alberta, Vancouver police said Friday.
Special police units on Saturday joined the search for an unknown man who carried out a stabbing attack at a crowded festival in the western German city of Solingen, killing three people and wounding at least eight others, five of them seriously.
The FBI is investigating an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that targeted a California activist with close ties to Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was fatally shot last year in a killing that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said could be linked to India.
The resistance follows a summer order that propelled Oklahoma to the centre of a growing push by conservatives to give religion a bigger role in public schools across the U.S.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will kick off a three-day cabinet retreat in Halifax on Sunday, where the themes are fairness and Canada-U.S. relations, but the feelings are all about deja vu.
As the Canadian government seeks to make inroads with the next U.S. administration, former Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau says Canada needs to take U.S. security concerns seriously and accelerate the timeline by which Canada will hit NATO's defence spending obligation.
As railworkers push back on the Liberal government's effort to end a labour dispute that ground trains to a halt, the federal Conservatives have been silent on the strife that poses a major threat to Canada's economy.
Amid a rise in infections such as measles and whooping cough in Canada and around the world, doctors say now is the perfect time for parents to ensure their kids and teens are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
A federal advisory body is calling on Canada's security agencies to publish detailed descriptions of their current and intended uses of artificial intelligence systems and software applications.
The largest diamond found in more than a century has been unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and the country's president showed off the fist-sized stone to the world at a viewing ceremony Thursday.
An attempt to use an extendable robot to remove a fragment of melted fuel from a wrecked reactor at Japan’s tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was suspended Thursday due to a technical issue.
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. And Shae Harding and her daughters were getting desperate.
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
Thousands of Canadian commuters were forced to find alternatives to their destinations for a second day on Friday as a labour dispute at two of Canada's major railways continued to disrupt some train services in three major cities.
A commercial lobster fishing group in southwestern Nova Scotia is seeking a court to have a lobster fishery run by a First Nations community declared illegal.
Almost 474,000 people are receiving regular employment insurance in Canada, according to the latest data, which is a 10 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.
Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.
Attire, travel, food, liquor, flowers: There's no end to expenses when it comes to traditional weddings.
Archeologists in Virginia are uncovering one of colonial America's most lavish displays of opulence: An ornamental garden where a wealthy politician and enslaved gardeners grew exotic plants from around the world.
Two weeks after French star swimmer Leon Marchand extinguished the Olympic flame to close the Paris Olympics, the spotlight is now on its Paralympic counterpart.
Dave Magley began to examine pro basketball trends around the world years ago and thought he saw room to grow. Today, his league added a new team to the Martitimes.
Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology, which she admits is '11 years too late,' for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media.
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators.
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food. Here are the ones the fair dubbed worthy enough to be in its hall of fame.
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
Vancity has filed documents in the Supreme Court of British Columbia to begin foreclosure proceedings against Fu Ren and Feng Yan, the owners of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that caught fire three times in just over 12 months.
The office of British Columbia's auditor general says he found two "significant errors" in the New Democrat government's year-end public financial statements, but the Ministry of Finance says it's been advised to continue using what it says are long-standing accounting practices.
A search is underway for a 33-year-old man after his two female relatives were found dead in a house in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
The rail strike is just the latest round of labour woes to hit Canada's vital transportation sector.
Visitors to the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa will have to undergo a bag check before entering, after the museum received a threatening email.
The Capital Pride parade is set to take over part of Centretown on Sunday and while several groups have pulled out, many more say they're still marching.
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one. The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the death of an 88-year-old man who was found unconscious with upper body injuries in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
RCMP in Westlock, Alta., have apprehended a suspect in a daytime stabbing near Westlock, Alta., prompting a province-wide emergency alert.
Rail workers fought back Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a fresh strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when most freight traffic will resume.
Pascan Aviation will soon be servicing the Sydney-to-Halifax air travel route that had been gone for two years.
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after hundreds of people were forced out of a downtown apartment building due to flooding.
A heat warning has been issued for a portion of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Friday.
As wildfires continue to burn in the north, several parts of the province were placed under an air quality advisory on Friday.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian on Friday afternoon.
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
A group hoping to stop the sale of Wilmot farmland says the Region of Waterloo has denied their freedom of information request for a second time.
SaskPower says it’s unlikely the wildfire near the remote community of Sandy Bay will significantly impact operations at the nearby power station.
A man convicted of attempted murder after beating his partner in a drunken brawl is getting a new trial as Saskatchewan’s appeal court called the verdict the “product of a miscarriage of justice.”
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has laid charges following a downtown robbery investigation.
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
OPP arrested a young adult who was reported as suspicious by a concerned citizen in Caledon.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old suspect after what they call a “random daytime attack”.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Fire officials have finished the investigation into the fatal fire on Bruce Avenue that took place Thursday morning.
British Columbia is down to just one "wildfire of note," as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
A Lethbridge woman who won $1 million on the lottery says she plans to use her windfall to buy a house.
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash near Coalhurst, Alta., on Wednesday morning has died, RCMP said Friday.
There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in its nightly update.
Sitting vacant since the creation of the Downtown Plaza, the buyer of Sault Ste. Marie’s former Mill Market has big plans for the site.
The Ontario government is partnering with the Whitefeather Forest Community Resource Management Authority and the federal government to build a permanent bridge across the Berens River and an all-season road to Pikangikum First Nation.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
