Road rage suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Arizona girl
Joshua Gonzalez is pictured in this April 4, 2019 booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Phoenix police said Friday the 20-year-old was arrested in connection with the road rage shooting death of 10-year-old Summerbell Brown. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 1:25PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 5, 2019 1:29PM EDT
Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl that investigators say was motivated by road rage.
Police Chief Jeri Williams said Friday that 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Summerbell Brown and three counts of aggravated assault.
Authorities say a driver followed Summerbell and her family to their home Wednesday after their vehicle had cut him off.
The girl's father pulled into their driveway and got out to confront the suspect when he opened fire.
Summerbell was wounded and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Her father was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
Her mother and sister were in the car but escaped injury.