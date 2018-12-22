

CTVNews.ca Staff





Just days after Donald Trump supporters began raising money for the president’s border wall, an opposing campaign is crowdfunding for a simple way to circumvent the structure.

Earlier this week, a GoFundMe campaign emerged looking to raise US$1 billion to help fund the border wall between the United States and Mexico. As of Saturday afternoon, the campaign has reached nearly US$15 million.

Following news of the original campaign, Charlotte Clymer set up a rival campaign to raise money for ladders to climb the wall.

“We wanna make sure ladders are ready to send over to our undocumented friends and help them,” Clymer writes in the fundraising page. “Maybe we should focus on human rights and creating a community that reflects our supposed values.”

Clymer’s campaign has raised more than US$123,000 in two days.

The U.S. government is currently in a partial shutdown over their inability to reach a deal for border wall funding.