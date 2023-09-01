Rising tensions between employers and employees has put the labour back in this year's Labour Day
Labour Day is right around the corner, along with the big sales and barbecues that come with it. But the activist roots of the holiday are especially visible this year as unions challenge how workers are treated -- from Hollywood to the auto production lines of Detroit.
The early-September tribute to workers has been an official holiday for almost 130 years -- but an emboldened labour movement has created an environment closer to the era from which Labour Day was born. Like the late 1800s, workers are facing rapid economic transformation -- and a growing gap in pay between themselves and new billionaire leaders of industry, mirroring the stark inequalities seen more than a century ago.
"There's a lot of historical rhyming between the period of the origins of Labour Day and today," Todd Vachon, an assistant professor in the Rutgers School of Management and Labour Relations, told The Associated Press. "Then, they had the Carnegies and the Rockefellers. Today, we have the Musks and the Bezoses. ... It's a similar period of transition and change and also of resistance -- of working people wanting to have some kind of dignity."
Between writers and actors on strike, contentious contract negotiations that led up to a new labour deal for 340,000 unionized UPS workers and active picket lines across multiple industries, the labour in Labour Day is again at the forefront of the holiday arguably more than it has been in recent memory.
Here are some things to know about Labour Day this year.
WHEN WAS THE FIRST LABORR DAY OBSERVED?
The origins of Labour Day date back to the late 19th century, when activists first sought to establish a day that would pay tribute to workers.
The first U.S. Labour Day celebration took place in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882. Some 10,000 workers marched in a parade organized by the Central Labour Union and the Knights of Labour, according to the Labour Department and Encyclopaedia Britannica.
A handful of cities and states began to adopt laws recognizing Labour Day in the years that followed, yet it took more than a decade before President Grover Cleveland signed a congressional act in 1894 establishing the first Monday of September as a legal holiday.
Canada's Labour Day became official that same year, more than two decades after trade unions were legalized in the country, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica.
The national holidays were established during a period of pivotal actions by organized labour. In the U.S., Vachon points to the Pullman Railroad Strike that began in May 1894, which effectively shut down rail traffic in much of the country.
"The federal government intervened to break the strike in a very violent way -- that left more than a dozen workers dead," Vachon says. Cleveland soon made Labour Day a national holiday in an attempt "to repair the trust of the workers."
A broader push from organized labour had been in the works for some time. Workers demanded an 8-hour workday in 1886 during the deadly Haymarket Affair in Chicago, notes George Villanueva, an associate professor of communication and journalism at Texas A&M University. In commemoration of that clash, May Day was established as a larger international holiday, he said.
Part of the impetus in the U.S. to create a separate federal holiday was to shift attention away from May Day -- which had been more closely linked with socialist and radical labour movements in other countries, Vachon said.
HOW HAS LABOUR DAY EVOLVED OVER THE YEARS?
The meaning of Labour Day has changed a lot since that first parade in New York City.
It's become a long weekend for millions that come with big sales, end-of-summer celebrations and, of course, a last chance to dress in white fashionably. The origins of Labour Day remain faithful depending on where you live.
New York and Chicago, for example, hold parades for thousands of workers and their unions. Such festivities aren't practiced as much in regions where unionization has historically been eroded, Vachon said, or didn't take a strong hold in the first place.
When Labour Day became a federal holiday in 1894, unions in the U.S. were largely contested and courts would often rule strikes illegal, Vachon said, leading to violent disputes. It wasn't until the National Labour Relations Act of 1935 that private sector employees were granted the right to join unions. Later into the 20th century, states also began passing legislation to allow unionization in the public sector -- but even today, not all states allow collective bargaining for public workers.
Rates of organized labour have been on the decline nationally for decades. More than 35 per cent of private sector workers had a union in 1953 compared with about six per cent today. Political leanings in different regions has also played a big roll, with blue states tending to have higher unionization rates.
Hawaii and New York had the highest rates of union membership in 2022, respectively, followed by Washington, California and Rhode Island, according to data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics,
Nationwide, the number of both public and private sector workers belonging to unions actually grew by 273,000 thousand last year, the Bureau of Labour Statistics found. But the total workforce increased at an even faster rate -- meaning the total percentage of those belonging to unions has fallen slightly.
WHAT LABOUR ACTIONS ARE WE SEEING THIS YEAR?
Despite this percentage dip, a reinvigorated labour movement is back in the national spotlight.
In Hollywood, screenwriters have been on strike for nearly four months -- surpassing a 100-day work stoppage that ground many productions to a halt in 2007-2008. Negotiations are set to resume Friday. Actors joined the picket lines in July -- as both unions seek better compensation and protections on the use of artificial intelligence.
Unionized workers at UPS threatened a mass walkout before approving a new contract last month that includes increased pay and safety protections for workers. A strike at UPS would have disrupted the supply chain nationwide.
Last month, auto workers also overwhelmingly voted to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn't reached by the Sept. 14 deadline. And flight attendants at American Airlines also voted to authorize a strike this week.
"I think there's going to be definitely more attention given to labour this Labour Day than there may have been in many recent years," Vachon said. Organizing around labour rights has "come back into the national attention. ... And (workers) are standing up and fighting for it."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
Hurricanes and tropical storms are nothing new in the U.S. South, but the sheer magnitude of damage from Idalia shocked Desmond Roberson as he toured what as left of his Georgia neighbourhood.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
A wave of job actions: New survey sheds light on Canadians' perceptions of organized labour
Ahead of Labour Day, a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canadians are divided on the value and cost of organized labour in the country.
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A Canadian MP will testify to the U.S. Congress, Metro workers ratify a new contract after a month-long strike and residents are returning to find towns devastated in the path of Idalia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid.
Statistics Canada to release June and second quarter GDP numbers today
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on how the overall economy is faring this morning. The agency is expected to release its GDP figures for June and for the second quarter as a whole.
Swiss glacier watcher warns recent heat wave threatens severe melt again, after record 2022
A top glacier watcher has warned that a warm early summer combined with a heat wave last week may have caused severe glacier melt in Switzerland, threatening to make 2023 its second-worst year for ice loss after a record thaw last year.
Movie reviews: 'Equalizer 3' an entertainingly efficient finale to the franchise
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Equalizer 3,' 'Bottoms,' 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' and 'Zombie Town.'
Canada
-
BC Ferries suspects vessel hit humpback whale, adjusting operations 'for foreseeable future'
For the second time this summer, BC Ferries believes one of its vessels made contact with a whale and has notified federal officials and local First Nations.
-
First Nation reflects on grief and healing one year after stabbing rampage
Members of James Smith Cree Nation take time for reflection almost a year after chaos descended on the tight-knit community as Myles Sanderson, 32, moved from home to home, busting down doors and attacking people with a knife.
-
Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer
The perpetrator of a stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six in March 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
'I'm sorry we didn't do a better job': Housing Minister apologizes but won't step down over Ont. Greenbelt report
Steve Clark dismissed calls to resign as Ontario’s housing minister Thursday and instead apologized after a scathing report found he broke ethics rules when land was extracted from the Greenbelt.
-
More than half of Canadian students over 18 use AI tools: survey
More than half of students over 18 have used generative AI to complete their school work or pass an exam, despite 60 per cent feeling that it constitutes cheating, according to a recent survey by business consulting firm KPMG.
World
-
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
Hurricanes and tropical storms are nothing new in the U.S. South, but the sheer magnitude of damage from Idalia shocked Desmond Roberson as he toured what as left of his Georgia neighbourhood.
-
Rising tensions between employers and employees has put the labour back in this year's Labour Day
Labour Day is right around the corner, along with big sales and barbecues. But the activist roots of the holiday are especially visible this year as unions challenge how workers are treated -- from Hollywood to the auto production lines of Detroit.
-
Speeding train slams into railway workers on tracks at Italian station, killing 5
A speeding out-of-service train slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance in northern Italy on Thursday, killing five of them, authorities said.
-
Hawaii investigates unsolicited land offers as the state tries to keep Lahaina in local hands
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Thursday his administration has opened several investigations into people who have allegedly made unsolicited offers for property in the fire-stricken Maui town of Lahaina in violation of a new emergency order.
-
Russia's Putin and Turkiye's Erdogan will meet amid efforts to repair Ukraine grain deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, the Kremlin announced Friday, just over six weeks after Moscow broke off a deal partly brokered by Ankara that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets despite the 18-month war.
-
Emergency services leave South Africa fire scene. Now comes the grisly task of identifying bodies
Emergency services teams have left the scene of one of South Africa's deadliest inner-city fires and pathologists faced the grisly task Friday of identifying dozens of charred bodies and some body parts that have been transported to several mortuaries across the city of Johannesburg.
Politics
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
-
New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
-
MP Chong to appear before U.S. Congress to discuss foreign interference by China
Conservative MP Michael Chong is going to D.C. after months of making headlines for being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong has been invited to testify before the United States Congress on the subject in September.
Health
-
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
'They do have this ability to help': Non-profit targets music festivals as a place to distribute Naloxone
At music festivals across the U.S. this summer, there’s a booth drawing a lot of attention. Away from the stage of stars, it’s not food or drinks, but it is free. Between sets of their favourite bands, fans can get the tools and knowledge to reverse an opioid overdose.
Sci-Tech
-
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The U.S. is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.
-
More than half of Canadian students over 18 use AI tools: survey
More than half of students over 18 have used generative AI to complete their school work or pass an exam, despite 60 per cent feeling that it constitutes cheating, according to a recent survey by business consulting firm KPMG.
-
Scientists are one step closer to making smart contact lenses a reality
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Equalizer 3' an entertainingly efficient finale to the franchise
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Equalizer 3,' 'Bottoms,' 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' and 'Zombie Town.'
-
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is coming to a Canadian theatre near you
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film will be making its rounds to Cineplex theatres across Canada.
-
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has won a favoUrable ruling in one of two civil lawsuits filed against him in Nevada, one by a woman who alleges he raped her on his tour bus in Washington state in 2001 and another by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on his boat off Florida in 2003.
Business
-
Rising tensions between employers and employees has put the labour back in this year's Labour Day
Labour Day is right around the corner, along with big sales and barbecues. But the activist roots of the holiday are especially visible this year as unions challenge how workers are treated -- from Hollywood to the auto production lines of Detroit.
-
A wave of job actions: New survey sheds light on Canadians' perceptions of organized labour
Ahead of Labour Day, a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canadians are divided on the value and cost of organized labour in the country.
-
Statistics Canada to release June and second quarter GDP numbers today
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on how the overall economy is faring this morning. The agency is expected to release its GDP figures for June and for the second quarter as a whole.
Lifestyle
-
'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution
The viral trend of "Barbie Botox" that has women as young as in their 20s rush for toxin-based procedures to mimic the looks of the movie's lead actress Margot Robbie may lead to resistance among users and hinder medical use in future, doctors cautioned.
-
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
Sports
-
John Isner heads to retirement after U.S. Open last-set tiebreaker losses in singles and doubles
John Isner rested his chin on clasped hands, the words coming slowly, the tears welling in his eyes, as he spoke during a news conference at the U.S. Open on Thursday, his last day as a professional tennis player.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.
-
Sports integrity commissioner says safe sport gaps exposed in first year of office
Sarah-Eve Pelletier's first year as Canada's sport integrity commissioner showed her that her reach doesn't extend far enough. Federally funded sports bodies are among the 86 organizations now under the umbrella of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which was established in June 2022 to administrate the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport.
Autos
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.