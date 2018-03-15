Rio police say city council member was murdered
People cry on the sidewalk next to scene where council member Marielle Franco and her driver have where shot to death by two unidentified attackers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, March 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 12:30AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 15, 2018 9:25AM EDT
Rio de Janeiro police say city council member Marielle Franco was killed after receiving four shots to her head Wednesday night. No suspects have been arrested so far.
A police official told The Associated Press on Thursday that the 38-year-old councillor was killed by perpetrators who knew exactly where she was sitting in a car that had blackout windows.
The official revealed details on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.
The main witness in the case is Franco's press officer, who was injured in the shooting.
Brazil's military is in charge of public security in the country's second largest city after a surge in violence.
Franco's funeral will begin at noon local time.