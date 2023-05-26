Rights groups slam severe Taliban restrictions on Afghan women as 'crime against humanity'
Two top rights groups on Friday slammed the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan as gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity.
In a new report, Amnesty International and the International Commission for Jurists, or ICJ, underscored how the Taliban crackdown on Afghan women's rights, coupled with "imprisonment, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment," could constitute gender persecution under the International Criminal Court.
The report by Amnesty and ICJ, titled, "The Taliban's war on women: The crime against humanity of gender persecution in Afghanistan," cited the ICC statute, which lists gender-based persecution as a crime against humanity.
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country after two decades of war.
Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule, the Taliban started to enforce restrictions on women and girls soon after their takeover, barring them from public spaces and most jobs, and banning education for girls beyond the sixth grade. The measures harked back to the previous Taliban rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, when they also imposed their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
The harsh edicts prompted an international outcry against the already ostracized Taliban, whose administration has not been officially recognized by the United Nations and the international community.
In the report, Santiago A. Canton, the ICJ secretary general, said the Taliban's actions are of such "magnitude, gravity and of such a systematic nature," that they qualify "as a crime against humanity of gender persecution."
Both organizations called on the International Criminal Court to include this crime in their ongoing investigation into what is happening in Afghanistan and take legal action. They also called on countries "to exercise universal jurisdiction" and hold the Taliban accountable under international law.
The report also accused the Taliban of targeting women and girls who have taken part in peaceful protests by detaining, forcibly disappearing them and subjecting them to torture in custody. The Taliban have also forced them to sign "confessions" or "agreements" not to protest again, the report said.
What is happening in Afghanistan is "a war against women," which amounts to "international crimes" that are "organized, widespread, systematic," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty's secretary general.
Without elaborating, she called for the international community to dismantle "this system of gender oppression and persecution."
Amnesty also documented cases of women and girls being forcibly married to members of the Taliban, as well as attempts to force them into such marriages. The report said those who refused such marriages were "subjected to abduction, intimidation, threats and torture."
The report cited the case of a 15-year-old girl who was forced to marry a Taliban figure despite her family's objections in the northeastern province of Takhar in August 2021, and that of a 33-year-old female journalist and social activist who was forcibly married to a Taliban commander the following month.
"We simply cannot afford to fail the women and girls of Afghanistan," said Canton of ICJ.
The report said the Taliban have also perpetrated human rights violations have also been against Afghan men.
Several monitoring groups have documented reports of "extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, and torture" of those associated with the former, Western-backed Afghan government that crumbled in the face of the Taliban takeover of the country.
The Taliban have also targeted journalists, the LGBTQ community, rights activists and ethnic minorities, the report said.
Amnesty and ICJ also shared a summary of the report's findings with the Taliban-appointed foreign ministry in Kabul, requesting a response. None was immediately provided, the groups said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Celine Dion cancels all concerts scheduled through to spring 2024
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
Major fire at heritage building in Montreal sends plumes of smoke into downtown
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke.
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.
What to know about natural health products as Canada ponders new regulations
Senators in Canada are deliberating new regulations that would mandate closer monitoring of side effects of 'natural health products.' Here's what you need to know about these products, the risks associated, and the proposed regulations.
Three cheetah cubs die in India amid sweltering heat wave
Three cheetah cubs born to a big cat that was brought to India from Africa last year died in central India's Kuno National Park in the past week, forest officials said, as a heat wave in the region sent temperatures soaring.
5 things to know for Friday, May 26, 2023
There's a reason for rise in allergies, AI helps scientists discover an antibiotic, and three provinces are investigating the maker of ChatGPT.
Canada
-
Major fire at heritage building in Montreal sends plumes of smoke into downtown
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke.
-
Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
-
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
-
Special rapporteur Johnston asked to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs have reissued an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
-
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
-
Wildfires in Alberta halved since emergency declared; Fire ban to end Friday
The number of wildfires in Alberta is about half of what it was two-and-a-half weeks ago when the provincial government declared a state of emergency.
World
-
Police in northern Peru port seize cocaine packets with Nazi flag printed on the outside
Peruvian anti-drug police seized 58 one-kilo packages of cocaine Thursday bearing a picture of a Nazi flag on the outside and the name Hitler printed in low relief.
-
Rights groups slam severe Taliban restrictions on Afghan women as 'crime against humanity'
Two top rights groups on Friday slammed the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan as gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity.
-
Putin reports progress in talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying only technical issues remain
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that "strictly technical" issues remain in resolving one of the main disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbours that fought a war over a contested territory.
-
Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.
-
Suspect in killing of 4 people, including 2 police officers, in Japan captured after standoff
Police said early Friday that they captured the suspect armed with a rifle and a knife who had holed up inside a house in central Japan for hours after allegedly killing four people, including two police officers.
-
Ukraine harasses Russian border regions, Russia strikes Dnipro clinic
Russia's southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine came under attack from Ukrainian artillery fire Friday, authorities said, hours after at least one nighttime blast rocked a Russian city in a region next to the annexed Crimea peninsula.
Politics
-
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
-
Special rapporteur Johnston asked to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs have reissued an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
-
Public safety minister announces funding for Akwesasne after migrant deaths
The federal government has announced funding to help the Akwesasne Mohawk Territory fight organized crime, after the death of eight migrants in the St. Lawrence River earlier this year.
Health
-
Canadian researcher helps define new standards for diagnosing concussions
Recognizing and properly diagnosing concussions has also been an issue in clinical settings. A Canadian researcher hopes that will change with a new diagnostic standard he helped develop.
-
COVID pill Paxlovid gets full U.S. FDA approval after more than a year of emergency use
Pfizer received full approval in the U.S. on Thursday for its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid that's been the go-to treatment against the coronavirus.
-
U.S. study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after Omicron, starts identifying key symptoms
About 10 per cent of people appear to suffer long COVID after an Omicron infection, a lower estimate than earlier in the pandemic, according to a study of nearly 10,000 Americans that aims to help unravel the mysterious condition.
Sci-Tech
-
First Russian hypersonic missile scientist to go on trial for treason next week
The first of three Russian hypersonic missile scientists to be arrested on suspicion of treason will go on trial next week, the court handling the case said on Wednesday.
-
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space.
-
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Celine Dion cancels all concerts scheduled through to spring 2024
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
-
Jully Black, Bret Hart among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees getting their stars
Movie star Keanu Reeves, singer Jully Black and retired professional wrestler Bret Hart are among the famous Canadians expected to be immortalized on Canada's Walk of Fame today.
-
Australians felt special connection to Tina Turner through their Nutbush dance and rugby league
Tina Turner's death is being mourned around the world. But in Australia, many people felt a special connection to the singer. Australians developed their own line dance moves to the song in the years after its 1973 release, and the dance's popularity spread through schools.
Business
-
Deadline looming, Biden and McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling
Days from a deadline, U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are narrowing in on a two-year budget deal aiming to curb federal deficits in exchange for lifting the nation's debt ceiling and staving off an economically devastating government default.
-
Stock market today: World markets higher as U.S. government debt talks said to make headway
World markets were mostly higher Friday, lifted by optimism that Congress and the president will strike a deal to unlock a vote for lifting the U.S. government's debt ceiling and avert a potentially calamitous default.
-
Hyundai and LG announce US $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles
Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution announced Thursday they will build a US $4.3 billion electric battery plant as part of Hyundai's new electric vehicle assembly plant in southeast Georgia.
Lifestyle
-
Dishwasher hacks for cleaner dishes from TikTok's Melissa Pateras
TikTok cleaning influencer Melissa Pateras says few people know how to clean their dishwasher filter, which could be the culprit to musty smelling plastic.
-
Caught on video: Baby moose stops traffic in B.C.
The moments when a mother moose and her baby stopped traffic on a Northern B.C. highway last week were caught on video by a truck driver.
-
Should I buy a cottage with friends or family?
As cottage season dawns, the prospect of joint ownership with family or friends grows anew for many Canadians, budding perennially like a lakeside plant.
Sports
-
Alonso hits MLB-best 19th HR, Carrasco gets 1st win as Mets rout Cubs 10-1 to avoid sweep
Pete Alonso launched his major league-leading 19th home run and Carlos Carrasco earned his first win this season as the New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 10-1 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.
-
Riley, d'Arnaud lead Braves to 8-5 win over Phillies in rematch of 2022 playoffs
Austin Riley hit a pair of monstrous homers and pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud came through with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning that carried the Atlanta Braves to an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.
-
Faedo fans a career-best 10, helping Tigers to a 7-2 win over White Sox
Alex Faedo struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Thursday night.
Autos
-
Hyundai and LG announce US $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles
Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution announced Thursday they will build a US $4.3 billion electric battery plant as part of Hyundai's new electric vehicle assembly plant in southeast Georgia.
-
opinion
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
-
Ford electric vehicle owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next spring
All of Ford Motor Co.'s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next spring.