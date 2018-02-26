Rights group alleges China using big data as repression tool
In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, a police personnel holding shield and baton guards a security post leading into a centre believed to be used for re-education in Korla in western China's Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 8:03PM EST
BEIJING -- Human Rights Watch says it has found new evidence that authorities in one of China's most repressive regions are sweeping up citizens' personal information in a stark example of how big-data technology can be used to police a population -- and potentially abused.
The rights group used government procurement documents, media reports and interviews to assemble details of the policing program in Xinjiang, a sprawling area in northwest China that security officials say harbours separatist and religious extremist elements.
Sources inside Xinjiang described to Human Rights Watch details of the software that tracks Muslim Uighurs and stores information including travel history, prayer habits, and banking and health records.
The group says government procurement notices show it deploys license plate tracking and facial-recognition cameras to follow people in real time.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Spectre of one-man rule looms as China lifts Xi's term limit
- Student wounded in school shooting says she's recovering
- Church officials: Church of the Holy Sepulchre to remain closed
- Thousands pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham
- Georgia Republicans question tax cut for jet fuel after Delta cuts ties with NRA