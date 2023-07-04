Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster

A carnival rollercoaster malfunction left riders hanging upside down for hours before they were rescued.

Video shows several stranded riders on the ‘Fireball’ at a fair in Crandon, Wis., on Sunday, as emergency crews worked to release them.

The ordeal took hours because one button would release all seats, which could have been deadly.

"Each of the patients had to be harnessed, as well as the guys that were on the bucket on the platform you know were harnessed in with safety equipment as well, " Antigo Fire EMS Erica Kostichka said.

